A future Apple Watch could debut a glass frame with touch controls

News
By published

An end to physical buttons?

Apple Watch Series 10
(Image credit: Future)
  • A future Apple Watch could debut a touch-sensitive glass frame
  • The report comes from a Chinese leaker on Weibo
  • It appears to be based on an Apple patent published this week

Apple appears to be working on a future design upgrade to the Apple Watch that could see the company replace its chassis housing and physical buttons with a touch-sensitive glass frame, based on new reports.

The prospect of an Apple Watch with a glass frame and touch interaction has been floated on Chinese social media platform Weibo by leaker Instant Digital, specifically in the context that an all-glass Apple Watch could arrive before a rumored all-glass iPhone.

However, the timing of the leak and close proximity suggest this information has actually come from an Apple patent that published on March 27, first spotted by Patently Apple.

The patent, seen by TechRadar and creatively dubbed "wearable electronic device with glass shell" appears to indicate that Apple is considering a future where its best Apple Watch models have a glass shell and side wall with touch sensitivity, rather than a titanium or aluminum chassis.

Here's what we know.

An all-glass Apple Watch future

apple glass watch patent

Patent images include touch buttons housed in the glass exterior. (Image credit: Apple / USPTO)

The patent refers to a wearable device with a glass shell encompassing both the Apple Watch display and "a side wall extending from the front wall." Essentially, the front and sides of the watch would be made from glass.

Not only would this look pretty cool, but it would allow Apple to turn the side walls of the Apple Watch into a touch-sensitive, evolving display that could show information and receive touch inputs.

The benefit, of course, would be that the information and input could change based on the context. For instance, if you were running a stopwatch, touch buttons on the side could offer start and stop functions. Switch to music listening, and these buttons could display buttons for pausing or skipping tracks.

This is one possible iteration of a future Apple Watch that's likely years away, though, so don't expect an all-glass Apple Watch Ultra 3 or Series 11 in September.

Apple has also patented an Apple Watch with a folding, dual-display and cameras, and a recent report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests that the company is considering adding cameras to the device to turn it into an AI-powered wearable that can contextualize the world around you.

To me, the idea of a more subtle design tweak with touch-sensitive glass seems a little more refined than jamming a camera into the Apple Watch, but there's no reason Apple won't do both at some stage.

Naturally, of course, there's every chance this patent never sees the light of day, and remains an idea on paper only.

More immediately, we know that Apple is planning to add blood-pressure monitoring of some sort to its more premium 2025 models. Meanwhile, those awaiting the Apple Watch SE 3 can expect a pretty significant plastic redesign, which has been giving Apple some design headaches according to the latest reports.

You may also like

See more News about Smartwatches
TOPICS
Stephen Warwick
Stephen Warwick
Fitness & Wearables writer

Stephen Warwick is TechRadar's Fitness & Wearables writer with nearly a decade of experience covering technology, including five years as the News Editor of iMore. He's a keen fitness enthusiast and is never far from the local gym, Apple Watch at the ready, to record his latest workout. Stephen has experience writing about every facet of technology including products, services, hardware, and software. He's covered breaking news and developing stories regarding supply chains, patents and litigation, competition, politics and lobbying, the environment, and more. He's conducted interviews with industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. Outside of work, he's a massive tech and history buff with a passion for Rome Total War, reading, and music. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about smartwatches
Garmin Instinct 3

Furious Garmin users revolt over new subscription service – "We need to take a firm stand"

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

Samsung confirms Galaxy Watches aren't tracking sleep properly – here's the fix if you're affected
Two women with smudged makeup and blood stains stare at the camera

I'm obsessed with Netflix's new horror comedy movie that has a glowing 94% Rotten Tomatoes rating
See more latest
Most Popular
Two women with smudged makeup and blood stains stare at the camera
I'm obsessed with Netflix's new horror comedy movie that has a glowing 94% Rotten Tomatoes rating
Google Pixel 9a in black, peony pink, iris, and porcelain, showing back cover with camera and home screen
Google Pixel 9a delay ends – here's when you'll be able to buy one
Xiaomi TV Box S 3rd-gen in front of a TV
Xiaomi's Google TV Streamer rival gets a new processor and a much-needed storage leap
The Avengers: Doomsday logo imposed on an image of 27 actor chairs with Robert Downey Jr standing off to the right side
Marvel sleuths think they've solved the case about Avengers: Doomsday's story, and it's all down to a single chair's shadow
URL phishing
This new phishing campaign can tailor its messages to target you with your favorite businesses
Mullvad VPN app logo on screen
Mullvad VPN brings Multihop to Android – promising to make online tracking even harder
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, March 29 (game #391)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Saturday, March 29 (game #657)
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Saturday, March 29 (game #1160)
Zelda stands wearing a green Zonai dress
Hey listen! The live-action Legend of Zelda movie just got a 2027 release date confirmed by Sony and Nintendo