Apple is reportedly planning a huge future Apple Watch upgrade to turn it into an AI device with onboard cameras

News
By published

Finally, Apple Intelligence on the Apple Watch

Apple Watch Ultra 2 move data
(Image credit: Future)
  • Apple reportedly has big plans for the future of Apple Watch
  • A new report says the company is considering adding cameras to the Series and Ultra models
  • It would pave the way for AI-powered visual context features, much like the failed Humane AI Pin

While the best Apple Watches coming in 2025 are only expected to add blood pressure monitoring and the odd design tweak, a new report claims Apple is considering adding cameras to both the Series and Ultra versions of its popular smartwatch in the future, turning it into an AI-powered wearable.

Writing in his most recent Power On newsletter, the inimitable Apple insider Mark Gurman claims that Apple "is working on new versions of the Apple Watch that include cameras."

Specifically, he says the company is "considering adding cameras to both its standard Series watches and Ultra models." According to Gurman, the upgrade is likely "generations away," so don't expect to be taking selfies on your Apple Watch Ultra 3 anytime soon.

So what exactly is Apple planning, and what could it mean for the future of an AI-powered Apple Watch?

Apple Intelligence on Apple Watch, powered by cameras

Apple Watch Series 10

(Image credit: Future)

Gurman delivers his latest big Apple Watch leak in the context of AI wearables. Specifically, he mentions the dismal Humane Ai Pin and Meta's smart glasses.

All of these devices use cameras and microphones powered by AI to deliver the wearer context and information about their surroundings. Suppose you see a monumental building on holiday, but you don't know what it is, snap a quick photo and you can get information about who built it, the purpose it serves, and more... that sort of thing.

Gurman also specifically references the Visual Intelligence feature in Apple Intelligence, which analyzes photos using ChatGPT or Google Search.

In the context of Apple Watch, Gurman indicates onboard cameras and microphones "would help the device see the outside world and use AI to deliver relevant information."

In terms of design, he says the Apple Watch Series line would feature a front-facing camera akin to the best iPhones. Meanwhile, the larger Ultra would house a camera lens on the side of the watch, specifically on the right-hand side near the Digital Crown and Side Button.

Each would let you point your wrist at an object or your surroundings, scanning them like James Bond for information, presumably delivering content on-screen – for your AIs only (sorry).

The small Apple Watch screen, which limits how much information can be shown, means Apple might get Siri to read out the information through the speaker or a set of AirPods too. It's an interesting proposition, especially given the general lack of success the AI-powered wearables market has delivered to this point.

However, there's clearly more appetite for the likes of Visual Intelligence features on the iPhone 16, so it makes sense that Apple might push those powers onto your wrist one day. As Gurman suggests, this could also pave the way for future Apple Watch FaceTime support, which would be a nice bonus.

As mentioned, this is an upgrade that could be generations away, but one we know Apple is exploring. Just last week we reported on an Apple Watch patent that reveals a device with a folding screen and an onboard camera, so this latest report tracks with that.

You may also like

See more News about Smartwatches
TOPICS
Stephen Warwick
Stephen Warwick
Fitness & Wearables writer

Stephen Warwick is TechRadar's Fitness & Wearables writer with nearly a decade of experience covering technology, including five years as the News Editor of iMore. He's a keen fitness enthusiast and is never far from the local gym, Apple Watch at the ready, to record his latest workout. Stephen has experience writing about every facet of technology including products, services, hardware, and software. He's covered breaking news and developing stories regarding supply chains, patents and litigation, competition, politics and lobbying, the environment, and more. He's conducted interviews with industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. Outside of work, he's a massive tech and history buff with a passion for Rome Total War, reading, and music. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Apple Watch foldable display patent
Forget the folding iPhone – Apple has patented a foldable Apple Watch with two screens
Apple Watch Ultra 2 displaying a step count and distance
Apple Watch Ultra 3 could bring a massive health upgrade
An Apple Watch Ultra 2 on an orange background
Apple Watch Ultra 3: Everything we know so far
AirPods Pro 2 out of their case on a wooden surface
Camera-toting AirPods with Apple Intelligence said to be in active development – but the idea may be too flawed to take off
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
5 things the Apple Watch Ultra 3 should steal from the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
Apple Health
The Apple AI health coach sounds like it's no longer stuck in development hell
Latest in Smartwatches
Apple Watch Ultra 2 move data
Apple is reportedly planning a huge future Apple Watch upgrade to turn it into an AI device with onboard cameras
Apple watch pair with iphone
The Apple Watch SE 3 is apparently in 'serious jeopardy', and the news isn't much better for the Ultra 3 or Series 11
Oppo Watch Mini X2 teaser
Oppo Watch X2 Mini teaser could be our first glimpse of the smaller OnePlus Watch 3
Google Pixel Watch 3
Google Pixel Watch 3's Loss of Pulse Detection could save your life – here's how the company created it
Apple Watch foldable display patent
Forget the folding iPhone – Apple has patented a foldable Apple Watch with two screens
Apple Watch Ultra 2
7 hidden features on your Apple Watch you should start using right now
Latest in News
Teams
Microsoft Teams is finally adding a tiny but crucial feature I honestly can't believe it never had
Apple Watch Ultra 2 move data
Apple is reportedly planning a huge future Apple Watch upgrade to turn it into an AI device with onboard cameras
Apple watch pair with iphone
The Apple Watch SE 3 is apparently in 'serious jeopardy', and the news isn't much better for the Ultra 3 or Series 11
Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses
Samsung's rumored smart specs may be launching before the end of 2025
Apple iPhone 16 Review
The latest iPhone 18 leak hints at a major chipset upgrade for all four models
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Monday, March 24 (game #1155)
More about smartwatches
Apple watch pair with iphone

The Apple Watch SE 3 is apparently in 'serious jeopardy', and the news isn't much better for the Ultra 3 or Series 11
Oppo Watch Mini X2 teaser

Oppo Watch X2 Mini teaser could be our first glimpse of the smaller OnePlus Watch 3
Teams

Microsoft Teams is finally adding a tiny but crucial feature I honestly can't believe it never had
See more latest
Most Popular
Teams
Microsoft Teams is finally adding a tiny but crucial feature I honestly can't believe it never had
Apple watch pair with iphone
The Apple Watch SE 3 is apparently in 'serious jeopardy', and the news isn't much better for the Ultra 3 or Series 11
ClinkCaim laptop
Laptop prototype with detachable AI webcam (but without a normal touchpad) wins award at the 'Oscars' of the design industry
Compal Infinite Laptop
This laptop has a horizontal rollable display that extends to 18 inches, and I can't wait to try it
Silicon Motion MonTian 128TB SSD
More 128TB SSDs on the way, but they won't be cheaper: Key maker of NAND flash controllers says 128TB SSDs are shipping
Toshiba HDD Innovation Lab
How to make hard drives faster? Simple, just bunch dozens of them together, Toshiba says
Asus Ascent GX10
Asus debuts its own mini AI supercomputer: Ascent GX10 costs $2999 and comes with Nvidia's GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip
Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses
Samsung's rumored smart specs may be launching before the end of 2025
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Monday, March 24 (game #1155)
NYT Connections homescreen on a phone, on a purple background
NYT Connections hints and answers for Monday, March 24 (game #652)