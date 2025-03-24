Apple is reportedly planning a huge future Apple Watch upgrade to turn it into an AI device with onboard cameras

Apple reportedly has big plans for the future of Apple Watch

A new report says the company is considering adding cameras to the Series and Ultra models

It would pave the way for AI-powered visual context features, much like the failed Humane AI Pin

While the best Apple Watches coming in 2025 are only expected to add blood pressure monitoring and the odd design tweak, a new report claims Apple is considering adding cameras to both the Series and Ultra versions of its popular smartwatch in the future, turning it into an AI-powered wearable.

Writing in his most recent Power On newsletter, the inimitable Apple insider Mark Gurman claims that Apple "is working on new versions of the Apple Watch that include cameras."

Specifically, he says the company is "considering adding cameras to both its standard Series watches and Ultra models." According to Gurman, the upgrade is likely "generations away," so don't expect to be taking selfies on your Apple Watch Ultra 3 anytime soon.

So what exactly is Apple planning, and what could it mean for the future of an AI-powered Apple Watch?

Apple Intelligence on Apple Watch, powered by cameras

Gurman delivers his latest big Apple Watch leak in the context of AI wearables. Specifically, he mentions the dismal Humane Ai Pin and Meta's smart glasses.

All of these devices use cameras and microphones powered by AI to deliver the wearer context and information about their surroundings. Suppose you see a monumental building on holiday, but you don't know what it is, snap a quick photo and you can get information about who built it, the purpose it serves, and more... that sort of thing.

Gurman also specifically references the Visual Intelligence feature in Apple Intelligence, which analyzes photos using ChatGPT or Google Search.

In the context of Apple Watch, Gurman indicates onboard cameras and microphones "would help the device see the outside world and use AI to deliver relevant information."

In terms of design, he says the Apple Watch Series line would feature a front-facing camera akin to the best iPhones. Meanwhile, the larger Ultra would house a camera lens on the side of the watch, specifically on the right-hand side near the Digital Crown and Side Button.

Each would let you point your wrist at an object or your surroundings, scanning them like James Bond for information, presumably delivering content on-screen – for your AIs only (sorry).

The small Apple Watch screen, which limits how much information can be shown, means Apple might get Siri to read out the information through the speaker or a set of AirPods too. It's an interesting proposition, especially given the general lack of success the AI-powered wearables market has delivered to this point.

However, there's clearly more appetite for the likes of Visual Intelligence features on the iPhone 16, so it makes sense that Apple might push those powers onto your wrist one day. As Gurman suggests, this could also pave the way for future Apple Watch FaceTime support, which would be a nice bonus.

As mentioned, this is an upgrade that could be generations away, but one we know Apple is exploring. Just last week we reported on an Apple Watch patent that reveals a device with a folding screen and an onboard camera, so this latest report tracks with that.