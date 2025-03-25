Please, Apple, don't add a camera to the Apple Watch – it's not the change we're hoping for

Opinion
By published

This is too much

Apple Watch Series 9 with Snoopy
(Image credit: Future / Britta O'Boyle)

Apple might want to put a camera or two on your next Apple Watch, ostensibly to assist its AI in interpreting your environment and, perhaps, acting on your behalf: "There's a hill up ahead! You might want to accelerate your running pace, but watch out for that puddle; it might be a pothole!"

That sounds useful, but do we need a smartwatch to do a job best left to our eyes? You'll see that hill, you'll take note of the puddle, and subconsciously plan a route around it. Why would you need a camera on your wrist?

Forgive me if I am a bit against the whole concept of a wearable camera. I think that unless you're a police officer who has to record all their interactions with the public (see The Rookie for details), a chest-bound camera is a bad idea. I think most Humane AI Pin wearers (and Humane AI) quickly discovered this.

Cameras on glasses aren't as bad, perhaps because they're so close to your eyes where you are looking at and making mental notes about what you see anyway. There are privacy concerns though, and when I've worn Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses, I've had a few people ask if I'm recording them. There's a little light on the frame that tells them as much, but I get the concern. No one wants to be recorded or have their picture taken without their explicit permission.

Never a good idea

We've seen cameras on smartwatches before. Back in 2013, Samsung unveiled the beefy Samsung Galaxy Gear, which I wore and reviewed. Samsung's idea for an on-wrist camera was, shall I say, unusual.

Instead of integrating the camera into the smart watch's body, Samsung stuffed it into the wristband. This was one bad idea on top of another. By placing the camera on the wristband, it forced you to position your wrist just right to capture a photo, using the smartwatch display as a viewfinder. Moreover, there was concern about damaging the wristband, which could lead to ruining the 2MP camera. It took, by the way, just passable photos.

A post shared by Lance Ulanoff (@lanceulanoff)

A photo posted by on

Apple's apparent idea for a smartwatch camera is less about capturing a decent photo and more about ambient awareness. Information that one or more cameras can glean about your environment could inform Apple Intelligence – assuming Apple Intelligence is, by then, what Apple's been promising all along.

Powerful AI works best with data, both training to build the models and real time for analysis by those same models. Our best iPhones and best smartwatches are full of sensors that tell these devices where they are, where they're going, how fast they're moving, and if you've taken a fall or been in a car crash while carrying or wearing them. The watch has no camera, and your phone does not use its camera to build a data picture unless you ask it to.

Currently, you can squeeze your Camera Control button on the iPhone 16 and enable Visual Intelligence. This lets you take a picture and ask ChatGPT or Google Search to analyze it.

An eye on your wrist

A camera on your smartwatch, though, might always be on and trying, even as you pump your arms during a brisk run, to tell you about what's around and in front of you.

It might be looking at the people running toward you, and could possibly identify people on the fly, assuming it can get a clear enough shot. The watch could then connect to your phone or AirPods and identify people: "That's Bob Smith. According to his LinkedIn, he works in real estate." I'm not sure how those other people would feel about that, though.

I get that some of this sounds very cool and futuristic, but are we really meant to know that much about everything around us? Wouldn't it be better to explore what we want to with our eyes and ignore the rest? Exactly how much information can a human take?

It needs this but...

There are no guarantees that this will happen. It's just a rumor from Bloomberg News, but it makes sense.

It's high time for Apple to do the first truly significant Apple Watch redesign in a decade. Apple also needs some exciting new technology to remind people it can still innovate. Plus, more hardware sensors open the door to more powerful Apple Intelligence, and with all the recent missteps in that space, Apple is in dire need of an AI win.

I'm fine with all of that, as long as it does not involve putting cameras on my Apple Watch.

You might also like

TOPICS
Lance Ulanoff
Lance Ulanoff
Editor At Large

A 38-year industry veteran and award-winning journalist, Lance has covered technology since PCs were the size of suitcases and “on line” meant “waiting.” He’s a former Lifewire Editor-in-Chief, Mashable Editor-in-Chief, and, before that, Editor in Chief of PCMag.com and Senior Vice President of Content for Ziff Davis, Inc. He also wrote a popular, weekly tech column for Medium called The Upgrade.

Lance Ulanoff makes frequent appearances on national, international, and local news programs including Live with Kelly and Mark, the Today Show, Good Morning America, CNBC, CNN, and the BBC. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Apple Watch Ultra 2 move data
Apple is reportedly planning a huge future Apple Watch upgrade to turn it into an AI device with onboard cameras
AirPods Pro 2 out of their case on a wooden surface
Camera-toting AirPods with Apple Intelligence said to be in active development – but the idea may be too flawed to take off
Apple AirPods Pro 2 in ear
Samsung and Meta are looking into earbuds with cameras, following Apple’s AirPods’ lead
AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation
Apple's banking on camera-equipped AirPods to trounce Meta smart glasses, but I'm not sure it's enough
Apple Watch Series 10 keyboard.
Wearing an Apple Watch on your ankle is a seriously bad idea: Here are 8 reasons why
Visual Intelligence on an iPhone 16
Don't judge Apple Intelligence by today's summaries, smartphone AI is going to be amazing... eventually
Latest in Smartwatches
Apple Watch Series 9 with Snoopy
Please, Apple, don't add a camera to the Apple Watch – it's not the change we're hoping for
Apple Watch Ultra 2 timer
The Apple Watch is getting a sleep alarm upgrade it probably should have had 10 years ago
Google Pixel Watch 3
Google Pixel Watches hit with delayed notifications, crashing, and performance issues following Wear OS 5.1 update
Apple Watch Ultra 2 move data
Apple is reportedly planning a huge future Apple Watch upgrade to turn it into an AI device with onboard cameras
Apple watch pair with iphone
The Apple Watch SE 3 is apparently in 'serious jeopardy', and the news isn't much better for the Ultra 3 or Series 11
Oppo Watch Mini X2 teaser
Oppo Watch X2 Mini teaser could be our first glimpse of the smaller OnePlus Watch 3
Latest in Opinion
Apple Watch Series 9 with Snoopy
Please, Apple, don't add a camera to the Apple Watch – it's not the change we're hoping for
An AI face in profile against a digital background.
Smarter, faster, better: how AI is elevating the customer experience industry
Windows 10
The six-step countdown to Windows 10 end of life
ai quantization
Shadow AI: the hidden risk of operational chaos
Digital clouds against a blue background.
Navigating the growing complexities of the cloud
AI hallucinations
Hallucinations are dropping in ChatGPT but that's not the end of our AI problems
More about smartwatches
Apple Watch Ultra 2 timer

The Apple Watch is getting a sleep alarm upgrade it probably should have had 10 years ago
Google Pixel Watch 3

Google Pixel Watches hit with delayed notifications, crashing, and performance issues following Wear OS 5.1 update
Venezuela&#039;s forward #09 Jhonder Cadiz celebrates after scoring during the 2026 FIFA World Cup South American qualifiers football match between Ecuador and Venezuela, at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium in Quito, on March 21, 2025 ahead of Venezuela vs Peru

Venezuela vs Peru live stream: how to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier anywhere online
See more latest