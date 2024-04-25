Fallout 4 current-gen update drops today with a performance and quality mode

Bethesda Game Studios has announced that Fallout 4's long-awaited current-gen update will finally be released today - allegedly at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm BST.

The free upgrade arrives for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S and will introduce all new features for the post-apocalyptic role-playing game, including Performance mode and Quality mode settings, that will respectively allow up to 60 frames per second and increased resolutions.

In addition, the update will also add new stability improvements and fixes, while players on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will also receive a free update with stability improvements, login, and some quest fixes.

The PC version will also be getting a new update, adding widescreen and ultra-widescreen support, as well as fixes to Creation Kit and a variety of quest updates, and Japanese and Chinese language players should now find that Bethesda.net login issues have been resolved.

ICYMI: The Fallout 4 free next-gen update lands on consoles and PC April 25th! https://t.co/lFnD4X5Q3o📺 Performance and Quality Mode🛠️ Stability improvements and fixes💻 PC widescreen support🎮 Steam Deck Verified🎁 Free Creation Club Content pic.twitter.com/JrJDqdn9tWApril 19, 2024

While Steam, Microsoft Store, and GOG versions will get stability, mods, and bug fixes, Bethesda has confirmed that Fallout 4 will be available to purchase on the Epic Games Store for the first time and that the game is now Steam Deck verified.

In addition to these free technical updates, the game will also receive free Creation Club content, such as Enclave Remnants - which brings the Pre-War cabal, The Enclave, into the campaign - as well as adds Enclave items, like weapon and armor skins.

Players can also download the Makeshift Weapon Pack, which includes a variety of weapons like the baseball launcher and nail gun, along with a collection of 38 Halloween decorations "leftover from an ill-fated Halloween party, thrown by the New England Technocrat Society" to customize your settlements with.

The current-gen update - which comes just as Fallout has seen a massive rise in popularity due to Amazon's Fallout TV show - was first announced in 2022 as part of the series' 25th anniversary but was later delayed to 2024.

