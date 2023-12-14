Bethesda has delayed Fallout 4's next-gen update to 2024

Unfortunately, the highly anticipated next-gen update for Fallout 4 has officially been delayed to an unknown date in 2024, according to Bethesda.

Bethesda confirmed that players would not be able to enjoy the next-gen update for Fallout 4 this year in a Twitter / X post: "Thank you for your patience with us as we work on the Fallout 4 next-gen update. We know you're excited, and so are we! But we need a bit more time and look forward to an exciting return to the Commonwealth in 2024."

As of yet, there is no confirmed release date or window for the 2024 release. All we know is that we should be able to dive back into a polished version of the Commonwealth sometime next year.

The next-gen update was initially announced in a blog post as part of the Fallout 25th Anniversary celebration. Set to release eight years after Fallout 4, the highly-anticipated update promises a new performance mode that will allow for higher frame rates, bug fixes, and more Creation Club content (the official mod support), as well as a quality mode for 4K graphics. It's set to be a free update for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Fallout fans have more than just the next-gen update for Fallout 4 to look forward to. There's also the now-available new expedition for Fallout 76, which was released on December 5 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. We got a first look at the new location of Atlantic City, America's playground, and we have to say that everything from the people to the location feels like the classic Fallout wasteland that we all know and love.

