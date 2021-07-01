Zhiyun Weebill 2 is the first camera gimbal with a handy built-in touchscreen

Camera gimbals have become increasingly affordable and user-friendly in recent years – and the Zhuyun Weebill 2 has taken that a step further by becoming the first we've seen with a built-in touchscreen.

The Weebill 2, which is the successor to the well-regarded Weebill-S, works with most types of mirrorless cameras, including those with Micro Four Thirds, APS-C and full-frame sensors. Just like rivals like the DJI RSC 2, it's designed to help you produce smooth, cinematic handheld shots without the need for a Hollywood budget.

But unlike other gimbals, the Weebill 2 includes a flip-out, 2.88in touchscreen. This promises to be a handy way to change settings like its 'follow speed', along with setting up modes like a timelapse, without having to reach for the smartphone app.

Like other handheld gimbals, the Weebill 2 is a three-axis affair, which means it'll stabilize your footage across the pan, roll and tilt axes. This means you'll need to go through the process of balancing your camera on it, though the touchscreen is again on hand to help you do this.

In terms of size, Zhiyun's new gimbal is a relatively small one at 1.47kg, which puts it in the same ballpark as the DJI RSC 2. Unlike its DJI rival, though, the Weebill 2 doesn't fold in half, so you'll likely need a bigger bag to carry it around.

Still, it remains a good size for most mirrorless cameras, with some of Zhiyun's suggested combinations including a Canon EOS R6 with a 15-35mm f/2.8 lens, a Sony A7S III with a 24-70mm f/2.8, and a Panasonic Lumix S5 with its 24-105mm f/4 lens.

Finding the right balance

If you're looking to significantly boost the quality of your videos, whether for your YouTube channel or personal projects, a camera gimbal is one of the best ways to do it – and the Zhiyun Weebill 2 is shaping up to be another good option.

Its closest rival is the DJI RSC 2 and that's reflected in the Weebill 2's price tag, which is $549 / £509 / AU$899 in its standard bundle. You can also order it from today in a Combo bundle that comes with a carry case and a Sling Grip handle (for shooting scenes from low angles) for $649 / £599 / AU$1,049.

That standard bundle is a little pricier than the DJI RSC 2, which launched for $499 / £389 (approximately AU$700) in October 2020, but Zhiyun's model does include that handy flip-out touchscreen.

If you really want to upgrade your setup to pro-level and tend to shoot videos as part of a team, the Weebill 2 is also compatible with Zhiyun's MasterEye Visual Controller VC100. This is a monitor, image receiver and motion controller with a 5.5in touchscreen which lets someone wirelessly control focal length and focus, while the gimbal operator concentrates on the camera moves.

You can buy this controller with the Weebill 2, though it bumps the price up to $899 / £979 (around $1,800). We'll bring you our verdict on how it compares to the DJI RSC 2 soon.