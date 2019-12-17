You can now create to-do lists directly in Google Calendar – here's how

Google is merging its Calendar and Tasks apps, so you can have all your appointments, reminders and to-do lists in one convenient place.

As XDA Developers reports, Google has been working on integrating the two apps for some time, due to popular demand from users, and the new feature is now ready for testing on Android.

To give it a try, make sure you have Google Tasks installed, and have the latest Google Calendar update (version 2019.47.2-284533606). If you can't see that version available on the Google Play Store, you can download the APK directly and install it manually following these instructions.

Once the Google Calendar app is updated, launch it and tap the plus icon at the bottom right to reveal a new option: 'Task'. If you can't see the option yet, you may need to wait a little longer for it to be rolled out server-side.

These tasks work like any other notification in Google Calendar, but you can choose a different accent color to differentiate them

Get organized

Once this update becomes global, it's unclear whether Google will decide to keep the standalone Google Tasks app running, or fold its functions into Calendar fully.

Google has been paying particular attention to Calendar in recent months, so it wouldn't be surprising if Tasks is deprecated soon. Back in October, Google made it possible to create new calendar events directly from your browser's address bar, and in September it enhanced the app's work hours feature to stop people creating meetings that continue into your personal time.