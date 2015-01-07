CES is a bombardment of devices, a sea of tech shouting, "Look at me! I'm the next best thing!" It's easy to get caught up in the machined mayhem, but we cut through the noise to find the absolute best tech at this year's show.

Presenting the CES 2015 - TechRadar Staff Picks, a carefully selected group of gadgets and gizmos our editors plucked from the pack.

Rising above them all is our Best in Show winner, the LG 4K OLED with webOS 2.0. The gorgeous screen and its updated software also scored our Best TV award, so it can enjoy an extra glass of bubbly.

It was no real surprise the LG G Flex 2 won Best Smartphone; unlike the iPhone 6 Plus, this handset is supposed to bend. A smaller size, improved camera, 1080p screen and Lollipop were all factors going in the G Flex 2's favor.

Lenovo followed up its CES 2014 Best Laptop award with another triumph, except this time it took the Best Tablet title thanks to the Yoga Tablet 2 with AnyPen.

You decided

This year, we did something different. We asked you, our readers, to vote for the People's Choice award recipient. The poll results didn't lie, and the Razer OSVR Hacker Dev Kit walked away with the win.

Razer can count another victor this year - the Nabu X was crowned Best Fitness Tech. It's cheaper than the first Nabu, and though it lost the OLED screen, three discrete LED lights and vibrations do the trick just fine.

And we think you'll like our Best Home Theater Product winner. Dish Sling TV has all the markings of a dream service for cord cutters, including a reasonable price.

Full list of TechRadar's CES 2015 Staff Picks

Best in Show: LG 77EG9900 4K Flexible OLED TV

People's Choice Award: Razer OSVR Hacker Dev Kit

Best Smartphone: LG G Flex 2

Best Tablet: Lenovo Yoga Tablet 2 with AnyPen

Best Laptop: Dell XPS 13

Best TV: LG 77EG9900 4K Flexible OLED TV

Best Digital Camera: Nikon D5500

Best Audio Accessory: Parrot Zik Sport

Best All-in-One PC: Dell Inspiron 23

Most Unique Product: Philips Fidelio B5

Best Car Tech: Hyundai Blue Link

Best Home Theater Product: Dish Sling TV

Best Gaming Device: MSI GS30 Shadow

Best Fitness Tech: Razer Nabu X

Best Mobile Device Accessory: Samsung Portable SSD T1

Best App/Software: Sony Hi-Res Audio Upscaler

Best Wearable Tech: Withings Activité Pop

Best In-Home Gizmo: Elgato Eve

