10 companies Microsoft should buy to stay relevant

Earlier on this year Microsoft unveiled HoloLens and the Windows Holographic Platform surprising the technology world. The two work together to create virtual environments that have the ability to become 'live' to a user who can 'pin' applications and see environments in real-time.

While there are concerns about whether HoloLens will be a success, the very fact Microsoft is looking this far into the future and attempting to shape it is a positive sign and one that should be applauded. Another company that is doing this is Magic Leap and its version of the future could complement Microsoft's, thus making the outfit an ideal acquisition target for Redmond.

Having received a little over $590 million (around £380 million, or AU$760 million) in funding, Magic Leap is valued at $2 billion (around £1.3 billion, or AU$2.6 billion).

While there have been very few formal announcements from the company, its goal is to "project highly detailed light sculptures onto the eye, mimicking the way eyes typically perceive real-world objects," according to the WSJ. This will eventually lead to a new type of display technology, one that could work very well alongside HoloLens and Windows 10.

One of the main challenges Magic Leap faces is motivating developers to work with its technology, especially on a large scale. Microsoft is in the ideal position to help with this, mainly because the company controls the most used operating system on Earth: Windows. If Redmond got behind Magic Leap, the sky would be the limit.