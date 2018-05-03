Windows 10 April 2018 Update is causing issues in Chrome, and Microsoft is now working on its successor

While the release of the Windows 10 April 2018 Update has been warmly welcomed by many people, it appears there are some issues that have cropped up, with some users finding that the Chrome internet browser becomes unresponsive and crashes after installing the update.

The issue has been posted by users on Reddit, and it appears that Microsoft is aware of the issues, with the Microsoft Support Twitter account replying to one user who experienced the issue by saying “it appears that some users are experiencing the same concern as yours. We'll be checking our internal bug report for this. Please let our developer know this as well by posting it on the Feedback Hub. Update us if you needed further assistance. All the best.”

Hopefully Google, the company behind Chrome, updates the browser so that it is stable with the Windows 10 April 2018 Update.

Some people are reporting that installing the 17134.5 update via the cumulative update KB4135051 and then running the Command Prompt as an Administrator and entering the following helps:

dism /online /add-package /packagepath:%homepath%\downloads\Windows10.0-KB4135051-x64_22fd6a942c7b686a5434bcc8dfc87f3379c99437.cab

Otherwise, you may need to hang tight until a patch for Chrome is released, and for the moment use a different web browser such as Edge or Firefox.

There have also been reports of other issues affecting the Windows 10 April 2018 Update, including the microphone no longer working, mouse reactions feeling laggy, and Edge no longer starting. Head over to our Windows 10 April 2018 Update problems: how to fix them guide for advice on how to solve these issues.

Redstone 5 incoming

While Microsoft is working hard to smooth out the release of the Windows 10 April 2018 Update, it is also working on its successor, for the moment known as Redstone 5 (the April 2018 Update was previously known as Redstone 4, amongst other names).

This upcoming major update for Windows 10 is expected to land towards the end of 2018, and now that the Windows 10 April 2018 Update is released, Microsoft is focusing on developing Redstone 5, which means early builds of the update will be made available to people signed up to the Windows Insider program on both the Fast and Slow rings.

Previously, these Redstone 5 builds had only been available to Windows Insiders on the Skip Ahead ring, which was for people who wanted to try very early versions of the update.

Windows Insider chief Dona Sarkar announced the RS5 builds coming to the Fast and Slow rings on Twitter.

#WindowsInsiders: if you don't want to start receiving RS5 builds, you should switch to Release Preview TODAY. Both WIP Fast and Slow will see RS5 builds....why, yes, SOON (tm) pic.twitter.com/I9oHGDNIyqMay 2, 2018

If you’re already signed up as a Windows Insider, then you may see these updates coming soon. However, as the update is still so early in development, it may still be very buggy, so it may be wise to leave the program until the update becomes more stable.