Stan commissions its first original movie with The Second

Hot from the immense success of its original Wolf Creek series, streaming service Stan has commissioned its first original movie in The Second.

The film, which is described as a psychological thriller, has been funded by Screen Queensland and has a $1 million budget.

Mairi Cameron, who is known primarily for her short film work, will direct the film, while the producer of the those shorts, Stephen Lance, will write the screenplay and produce.

“The success of No Activity and Wolf Creek have shown the audience demand for high quality Australian productions and we are excited to be working with the best creative talent in the country to bring more Stan Originals to the screen,” said Stan’s chief content officer, Nick Forward.

The Second will begin shooting later in the year, and will be shown in theatres first, followed by an exclusive streaming release on Stan.