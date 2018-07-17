The Samsung Galaxy S10's fingerprint scanner could be ultrasonic

We've heard multiple rumors suggesting that Samsung might include in-screen fingerprint scanners in both its upcoming Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S10 smartphones, but recent comments by company executives seem to suggest that bigger, bolder phone tech advancements may be on the horizon.

According to noted leaker Ice Universe, Samsung's CEO Guo Minghao, along with its head of mobile DJ Koh, revealed some juicy pieces of information regarding the Galaxy S10 at an event recently, telling attendees that optical fingerprinting won't be used in the handset, as the company considers it a "bad user experience."

DJ Koh said that the Galaxy S10 does not use an optical fingerprinting solution because optical fingerprinting can cause a bad user experience. Otherwise, Samsung could adopt it two years ago. We will bring a better screen fingerprinting experience for S10.July 16, 2018

According to a post by the leaker on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo, the event also reportedly included a discussion surrounding the possibility of an ultrasonic fingerprint reader in the Galaxy S10 (along with the Galaxy A series and Galaxy Note 10), which would use ultrasound technology to detect and measure objects in close proximity to the device.

Backing up previous reports that there could be three Galaxy S10 phones released next year, the blog goes on to state that the ultrasonic fingerprint reader technology would be featured in the top two S10 models.

You can read the full translated post below, which is mostly intelligible – well, apart from the part that claims "the toothpaste can not be blasted".