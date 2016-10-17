The Rock is cooking up something that may make YouTube Red worth paying for

It's easy to forget that between the ad-free viewing and bonus subscription to Google Play Music, YouTube Red actually has its own Netflix-style original programming.

To fix our forgetfulness, the video service's premium tier is stepping it up with a lineup of new shows and raking in heavy producing talent, from Doug Liman to Dan Harmon to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Variety reports.

Specifically, four new projects were freshly announced for YouTube Red Originals - three of which are brand new series set to debut in the coming year:

"Lifeline" - Executive produced by The Rock himself, Lifeline is an eight-episode sci-fi thriller series in which life insurance agents are sent forward in time to prevent the untimely demise of their clients. The show is put together by Sam Gorski and Niko Pueringer, who run the special effects-driven YouTube channel, Corridor Digital.

"Impulse" - Another sci-fi thriller, this time taken from the pages of the "Jumper" novels, The Bourne Identity's Doug Liman is set to produce this project about a young woman with the power to teleport.

Untitled Dan Harmon project - Produced by Rick and Morty co-creator and Community mastermind Dan Harmon, this six-episode series will be hosted by the let's-play leaders, The Game Grumps. Created by Michele Morrow and Jesse Cox, the comedy will focus on a budding young eSports team as they climb the ranks of professional gaming.

Season 2 of "Escape the Night" - The murder mystery series Escape the Night - one of YouTube Red's original....originals - is getting a second season. Host and creator Joey Graceffa will also return to carry on the torch of the whodunnit series.

YouTube Dead?

YouTube Red is available in Australia, Mexico, New Zealand, and the US for NZ$12/99p/AU$12/US$10 a month.

In addition to YouTube Red Originals, the service offers video downloading for offline viewing, no ad interruptions, background play on mobile devices, and included access to Google Play Music.

In spite of its features, YouTube Red has had a hard time justifying the price tag on its otherwise free service, especially compared to competitors with similar rates like Netflix and Hulu.

That said, not having to endure the same 15-second auto insurance ad three hundred times a day? An utter delight, in our opinion.