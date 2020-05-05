The Mandalorian season 2 lands two big-name directors

We didn't get a trailer for The Mandalorian season 2 during Star Wars Day as some fans were no doubt hoping for, but we did get some news on the Disney Plus original's next set of episodes. Robert Rodriguez (Sin City, Spy Kids) confirmed he'll be directing an episode of the Star Wars show, and so has Peyton Reed, director of both Ant-Man movies.

Evidently, the Star Wars show is a huge deal and big-time directors just want to get involved. Rodriguez confirmed the news on Twitter:

I am truly humbled to say I have now had the very rare privilege of directing the biggest star in the universe. @StarWars #TheMandalorian #MayThe4th #StarWarsDay pic.twitter.com/pcmzOHfgaWMay 5, 2020

Other directors of season 2 include creator Jon Favreau, as well as actor Carl Weathers, Rick Famuwiya and Dave Filoni.

The Mandalorian is in post-production right now, with a target release date of October 2020 for new episodes, as revealed in a Disney earnings call back in February. Finishing the show remotely is presenting some challenges in the current lockdown, though. A report on Variety quotes Famuwiya saying that post-production is "more all-consuming than usual".

The Mandalorian season 2 was fortunate enough to finish filming before the quarantine began, which wasn't the case for fellow Disney Plus original The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Naturally, though, it's a very demanding show in terms of effects work.

You'll get your Baby Yoda

"A big tentpole summer film, like say 'Avengers,' might be around 2,000 visual effects shots, and these series are a little shy of 4,000 visual effects shots for season 1, and season 2 is no different," ILM animation supervisor Hal Hickel told Variety on how complicated the show is to complete.

"We're doing them in around the same amount of time, maybe even less time, than a big summer film, plus we all have to work remotely. We're in the middle of that tsunami now, but we’re going to get it all done, people are going to get their Baby Yoda, I promise."

In the meantime, you can enjoy Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, a documentary series about season 1 that releases every Friday on Disney Plus.