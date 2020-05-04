The Rise of Skywalker is now on Disney Plus – here's what else you can stream on Star Wars Day

The final Star Wars movie in the mainline saga, The Rise of Skywalker, is now available to stream on Disney Plus. In addition, the movie has arrived with a slew of cool extras, including a making-of documentary that's over two hours long, The Skywalker Legacy.

The release is part of the Star Wars Day celebrations on Disney Plus, which include the release of the final episode of animated series The Clone Wars and the debut of documentary series Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian. In addition, UK viewers can now stream the animated series Star Wars: Resistance for the first time.

We've seen the first two episodes of Disney Gallery, and it's a fantastic, granular look at everything that went in to making the show, including a roundtable of director interviews hosted by creator Jon Favreau.

The Rise of Skywalker is a divisive movie, as well as the lowest grossing of the new trilogy at the box office, but its inclusion means that you can now watch all the Star Wars movies in order on Disney Plus (minus Solo, if you're in the United States. That's still on Netflix). They all stream in 4K with HDR.

In addition, Disney has redesigned the listing pages for each Star Wars movie on the streaming service based on the original concept art of the film. Here's a sample of what that looks like:

(Image credit: Disney)

What else is worth checking out on Star Wars Day?

We've drawn up a Star Wars Day gift guide if you're in the moody for some not-tacky merchandise to celebrate this event. In addition, Lego's Star Wars Day deals throw in a free set when you spend over a certain amount.

If you've never seen either of the Star Wars CG animated series The Clone Wars or Rebels but you're bored of rewatching the movies, that's a good place to start. They both take a bit of patience to get really good, but buried in their many episodes are some of the best Star Wars adventures of the past couple of decades.

Happy Star Wars Day, and good luck avoiding all the terrible 'well, actually...' Star Wars counter-opinions out there on social media.