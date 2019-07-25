The LG CineBeam is an eye-popping 4K laser projector – at an eye-watering price

When LG launched its second-gen CineBeam Laser 4K at CES 2019, we were left to speculate how much the innovative short-throw projector would cost.

Now, we know the answer: the new LG CineBeam will set you back a whopping $6,000 (around £4820 / AU$8630), double the price of its predecessor.

So, what do you get for your six grand? For starters, the new CineBeam 4K uses short-throw technology, which means it can project large-scale images over incredibly small distances.

For instance, you need to place the projector just 2 inches away from the wall to achieve a 90-inch (diagonal) image.

Looking for an all-out immersive viewing experience? If you place the projector a mere 7 inches away, you can project an enormous 120-inch image – a fantastic feature for smaller homes that can't accommodate a huge amount of space between the projector and your wall.

(Image credit: LG)

The dream beam

Those huge images promise to be super impactful too, with 2,500 ANSI lumens and Ultra HD 4K resolution, and a wide color gamut to ensure a high degree of realism and vibrancy when reproducing your films.

New to this generation of the CineBeam projector is voice activation technology – using LG’s artificial intelligence technology ThinQ, you’ll be able to use simple voice commands to control the projector.

As well as that, this tech-packed projector comes with webOS built in, giving you the ability to watch content from the likes of Netflix and YouTube, without the need for a smart TV or streaming device.

Like its predecessor, the latest CineBeam Laser 4K sports a compact, fabric-covered design, that should fit in nicely to pretty much any style of decor.

Despite all these cool features, there's of course no getting away from that considerable price tag; after all, most of the best projectors we've reviewed have come in at no more than $2,000, including LG's own DLP LED Minibeam PH450UG Ultra Short Throw projector, which costs $650 ( (£530 / around AU$860).

Whether you feel those features are worth the money largely depends on how highly you value your home cinema experience – if you're a dedicated film connoisseur who loves the convenience of streaming and voice control, the CineBeam could be a worthy investment.

But, if you still watch Blu-rays exclusively and hate the 'always-listening' feel of voice assistants, you might want to look for something a little less expensive to blow your films up to big screen sizes.

Via Engadget