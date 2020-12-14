The Google outage killed Android phones, showing how fragile tech ecosystems are

Google is, or was, down (depending on when you read this), making the vast majority of its empire of apps and services unusable. Google Maps is lost, Gmail has returned to sender and Google One is gOne.

Perhaps the hardest-hit sector of Google's jurisdiction is its suite of Android apps. Google makes Android, the platform which many phone makers use, and it also makes lots of the apps that run on it like Google Photos, Google News and more.

Some phone makers use their own alternatives to these apps but a few, like Motorola, Nokia and Google itself, use 'stock' Android, which relies heavily on these apps. And users of those phones, when the Google outage hit, found their phones figuratively dead.

Dead? Really?

Well, stock Android phones weren't totally bricked, and they mostly worked fine - apologies for the dramatic language - but since Google apps weren't working, some of the key functions were gone.

For example, stock Android uses Google Photos as the default gallery app. Since that service was down, you couldn't view images stored on your phone, unless you'd downloaded an alternative or knew how to find them through your Files app (which many people likely won't).

Perhaps a bigger issue was the default Google Contacts app going down. We found we couldn't view contacts stored in the cloud. Sure, it's 2020, so many people prefer social media over traditional calling and texting, but the loss of Contacts wiped out the 'traditional' use of a smartphone.

Those are some of the bigger apps that went down, killing off some of the most important functions of smartphones, but they weren't all - Google News went down, so you couldn't swipe to the side of your home page to see the top stories. Gmail's outage made checking your emails impossible (if you use Google's email app, obviously). Podcasts was down too.

It's worth noting that not all Google apps stopped: we found searching worked just fine, and members of the TechRadar team reported Google Pay still worked. But still, the outage knocked out many key functions of Android phones.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Avoiding the mistakes of the past

Many companies rely on the Google suite to function; productivity likely took a nose-dive when the outage began. A huge swathe of the population (if stats are to be believed, around 72%) of the world uses Android, and though it's not clear how many of that percentage uses 'stock' Android (so felt the full force of the outage), it's likely many people found their phones figurately 'dead' for the duration of the event.

The Google outage is the biggest recent wake-up call to remind us that big tech ecosystems are delicate endeavors. If we trust all our information or tasks to one tech giant, when it falls, we fall harder.

So what's the solution? We could say 'stop the monopolistic practices of tech mega-corporations', but such a sentiment could only be followed by a bitter laugh, for how implausible such a suggestion is.

Perhaps it's just a reminder to mix and match your tech products a bit. Maybe buy an Android phone and an Apple tablet or vice versa; get an Amazon Alexa smart home hub and use Microsoft software on your computer.

Embrace the strong points of every company's products, rather than giving into tech tribalism and becoming a 'fanboy' (for want of a better word) for any company. The further you invest in any one ecosystem, the more you lose when it eventually falls apart.