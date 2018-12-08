The best laptop accessories for Christmas

Struggling for inspiration for Christmas presents? In this guide, we'll list the best laptop accessories that will make ideal gifts for friends and loved ones, providing inspiration for what to buy for anyone who owns a laptop.

From laptop sleeves and bags, to mice and other peripherals, we've picked the best accessories that make using a laptop even better.

Not only will we give you some great gift ideas, but our price comparison tool will scour the internet to find the very best prices as well, so you can save some all-important cash in the run up to Christmas.

JanSport Baughman Backpack

A classic backpack for your laptop

Key Features: Fits 15-inch laptops; fleece lined media pocket; front flap with organizer; front zippered pocket with removable storage pouch | Dimensions: 17.5 x 12.6 x 5.7 inches (H x W x D) | Weight: 2.4 pounds

15-inch laptop sleeve

Removable storage pouch

Fine canvas look and feel

No weatherproofing

The tried and true JanSport is tough to go wrong with. A full-canvas bag with nylon mesh inside including a 15-inch laptop sleeve, this version of the JanSport comes in several colors for a variety of prices. A fleece-lined media pocket and a removable storage pouch are included in the price, making it an excellent business laptop backpack.

Mammut Xeron Courier 25

A great bag for the daily commute

Key Features: Roll-top closure; Front pocket, laptop compartment, back plate for additional comfort and strength | Dimensions: 22 x 12.2 x 11 inches (H x W x D) | Weight: 2.55 pounds

Great for cycling

Comfortable to wear

Design won't be to everyone's tastes

The distinctive design of the Mammut Xeron Courier 25, along with the name, suggests that this is a laptop bag that is designed for people who commute by bike. Even if that's not your usual mode of transport, this is a brilliant laptop bag that makes an ideal Christmas present for people who want to carry their notebook with them while they cycle.

Logitech MX Anywhere 2

A versatile and feature-packed mouse

DPI: 1,600 | Interface: Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless (pairs with up to three devices) | Buttons: 6 | Ergonomic: Right-handed | Features: Scrolling wheel, Logitech Darkfield Laser Tracking, Unifying receiver, Easy-Switch tech, gesture function

Today's best Logitech MX Anywhere 2 deals AUD $74 View at MobileCiti Online

Pairs with three devices

Compact and portable

Has a free-scrolling wheel

Non-removable battery

Can't use it wired

Smaller than Logitech’s flagship, the MX Master, the Logitech MX Anywhere 2 is the ideal travel mouse. It can connect with up to three distinct devices with 2.4GHZ wireless technology or with Bluetooth, making it obvious why this mouse is renowned for having quick setup and surprisingly long battery life. Capable of extremely quick charging, in just four minutes, the MX Anywhere 2 charges enough for an entire day.

Jabra Move Wireless

Wireless headphones that are great companions for any laptop

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 150 grams (5.59 oz) | Cable length: N/A | Frequency response: 20-20kHz | Drivers: 40mm | Driver type: Dynamic | Sensitivity: N/A | Impedance: 29 Ohm | Battery life: 8 hours | Wireless range: 10m (33ft) | NFC: N/A

Bold design

Lightweight

Full sound

Sound leakage

Jabra Move Wireless are excellent – and affordable – wireless headphones that are the ideal accessory for a laptop. If the person you're buying for watches a lot of movies and TV shows on their laptop, or listens to Spotify, then they'll want a pair of cans that provide brilliant sound quality. From the fun and edgy design to excellent performance, these headphones are sure to please laptop owners this Christmas.

Poweradd Pilot Pro2

An affordable option

Capacity: 23Ah | Outputs: 1 x DC, 2 x USB | Notebook Connectors: 10

Today's best Poweradd Pilot Pro2 deals Check Mighty Ape

Long warranty

Tons of connectors

No Type-C connectors

A brilliant gift idea for laptop users is a portable power bank that can give the batteries in their laptops a boost without having to search for a power socket. The PowerAdd Pilot Pro2 is a great example, as it comes with 10 connectors that cover most of the laptops on the market today, and it’s backed by a two-year warranty. The Pilot Pro2 is also light enough to carry around wherever you go, coming in under 560g. The only thing that holds it back is that it doesn’t have any USB-C connectors.

Cooler Master MasterNotepal

Top-notch aluminium laptop cooler

Dimensions: 385 x 270 x 60mm | Weight: 1.27kg | Materials: Aluminium, plastic | Colour: Silver, black | Fans: 2 x 80mm | Fan noise level: 27.24dBA | Fan speed: 2,000rpm | Ports: 1 x USB 3, 3 x USB 2 (Pro Model) | Compatibility: Up to 17.3-inch laptops

Today's best Cooler Master MasterNotepal deals AUD $39 View at mwave

Smart aluminum design

Removable fans

Standard model has no USB ports

And no angle adjustment

No one likes having a hot laptop, even when the weather outside is frightful, which is why a laptop cooler is a great Christmas gift. When laptops work hard – especially gaming ones – the hardware inside a laptop can get quite toasty. The Cooler Master MasterNotepal is a slick and solid laptop stand gets its strength from aluminium – and that’s not the only bonus that comes from the MasterNotepal’s metal design. Meanwhile, the bottom of the stand is rubberized and has clasps for keeping cables tidy, and the top of the device has an anti-slip strip – perfect for keeping the laptop secure.