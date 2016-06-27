LG's 'best ever' 4K OLED TV range is out now in Australia, will pummel your wallet

Having already impressed Australians with last year’s stunning EG960T 4K OLED TV, LG has returned with its new G6T Signature and E6T series of OLED televisions.

According to LG, its new sets are the “most impressive LG OLED TVs ever seen,” boasting the infinite contrast ratios that OLED technology is known for, as well as HDR10 and Dolby Vision support across its 4K models.

The new sets are also the first LG TVs to feature a ‘Picture-on-Glass’ design, in which the OLED panel is bonded directly onto a glass back in order to significantly slim the television down.

Colour us impressed

Just like the recently released LG Super UHD UH950T TV, the G6T and E6T series sets run off LG’s updated webOS 3.0 smart TV platform, allowing you to watch 4K HDR and Dolby Vision content like Marvel’s Daredevil and Marco Polo via its Netflix app.

Televisions in the G6T and E6T ranges also pack built-in soundbars with sound designed by the audio engineers at Harman Kardon – the G6T’s soundbar is forward facing and folds back when wall mounted, while the E6T’s soundbar is integrated into its stand.

As you’d expect with top end panels like these, they do carry hefty price tags – the 65-inch G6T model is priced at $10,999, while the E6T will set you back $9,499. Alternatively, you can pick up the 55-inch E6T for $6,499.