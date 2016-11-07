Still using your Galaxy Note 7? Here's what Samsung is doing now

Attention, Galaxy Note 7 holdouts: it's about to become even more bothersome to use the device if you live in the US (and no, we're not talking about washing machines either).

Samsung announced today that "nearly 85% of all recalled Galaxy Note 7 devices" have been swapped out as part of the refund and exchange program there, with "the majority" of consumers opting for another Samsung handset ("Phew!" - Samsung, we imagine).

But that means there are still Note 7s, which were subject to not one, but two recalls after defective batteries kept catching fire, out in the wild.

To bring these rouge handsets home, Samsung has a two-pronged plan.

The first is to release a software update "in the coming days" that will effectively prevent the Note 7 from charging beyond 60%. Samsung doesn't say whether this is because that's a safe(r) level for the battery to be at or any other reason for that specific limit.

A TechRadar reader got in touch with us to note the update on their Note 7 downloaded automatically, and while they were able to postpone the install initially, it eventually downloaded onto their device. The update rendered this person's phone without service (US Cellular is their carrier) for about 45 minutes, they noted.

In addition to not being able to charge your device fully, you'll also get a pop-up notification whenever you charge, reboot or turn on your Note 7's screen. Basically, anytime you look at your Note 7 when it's turned on, an alert will appear, urging you to stop using and exchange your phone.

Post-update install message on a Galaxy Note 7

The same reader shared screenshots of their device after the update install, and one continues to urge them to exchange the phone immediately.

The charge-curbing update has already rolled out in other regions, including Australia and Europe, but now it's come stateside. We've asked Samsung for more details on the update, including whether it's aware of it disrupting service, and will update this story if we learn more.

In the meantime, if you still use your Note 7, no matter where you live, we recommend taking Samsung's advice - power it down and get in touch with the company or your carrier about replacing it ASAP.