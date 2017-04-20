Stan’s finally adding 4K streaming, but it’ll cost ya $15 a month

Announced in February alongside its offline viewing functionality (which arrived last month), Stan has finally launched its 4K Ultra HD service today as part of its new 'Stan Premium' pricing tier.

It'll cost you $15 per month to access Stan's 4K streams, with an introductory price of $10 for the first month.

The new tier will also provide subscribers with an extra simultaneous stream (bringing the total to four) and will also allow TV shows and movies to be downloaded on up to five devices at a time (as opposed to the three offered on the regular $10 plan).

The plan costs one cent more than Netflix's equivalent 4K tier, though at present, only nine shows are available in 4K on Stan. The shows include Stan Originals and exclusives such as Better Call Saul, Wolf Creek, No Activity, Preacher, Mozart in the Jungle, The Girlfriend Experience, Transparent, Power and Breaking Bad.

To access Stan's 4K content, go to Stan's settings, select Manage Account, click on the Plan tab, and select the Stan Premium tier. Once Stan has reloaded, you should now have access to Ultra HD shows. It's worth noting that content will only stream in Ultra HD on compatible 4K devices, which so far consist of Samsung and LG smart TVs and the PlayStation 4 Pro (all of which are untested by us).