Sony may be about to launch a new ZV1 vlogging camera, rumors suggest

YouTubers could soon be treated to a new vlogging camera from Sony that'll be custom-made for video creators, according to rumors.

Sony Alpha Rumors has reported that the ZV1, which it has classed as "wild rumor", will be announced on May 26 at 10AM / 3PM BST, which would be midnight AEST on May 27.

This means the speculation should be taken with a heavy pinch of salt, although Sony Alpha Rumors has previously reported a tip from a "solid long-time source" that Sony will be releasing a new compact camera in late May.

So far, there have been no leaked images or specs of the rumored ZV1. But putting those two rumors together, what could we expect from a new compact Sony vlogging camera?

The closest thing Sony has to that right now is the Sony RX100 VII, but that camera had a launch price of $1,200 / £1,200 / AU$1,999 and is very much designed as a travel camera, hence the 24-200mm zoom lens.

What would potentially make sense for a camera like the rumored ZV1 is taking the RX100 VII's video-friendly features – flip-up screen, external microphone input, optical image stabilization – and putting them in a cheaper, stripped down body with a relatively wide lens that's designed specifically for vlogging.

Whether we get that, or a dedicated vlogging camera at all, is another matter, but the concept is certainly a potentially exciting one for fledgling YouTubers who are looking to upgrade from their smartphone.

Along with the Sony RX100 VII, the RX0 II (above) also isn't far off being a dedicated vlogging camera. (Image credit: Sony)

Video star

Right now, our favorite compact vlogging camera is the Canon PowerShot G7X Mark III. Its combination of uncropped 4K video recording, a microphone input and the ability to livestream directly to YouTube via Wi-Fi means it currently sits second in our best vlogging camera list.

The latter is, in particular, a handy feature for videographers and is lacking on many compact cameras that otherwise have strong specs for vloggers. If Sony addressed that on its rumored vlogging cam, perhaps letting you flip the camera into USB webcam mode like Canon's new software for its US users, then it could be onto a winner.

Another possibility is that Sony could develop an entirely new form factor for its vlogging camera, along the lines of the DJI Osmo Pocket. The latter is very much tailored for handheld vlogging and includes the added bonus of a gimbal stabilization.

There have been no rumors to suggest it's planning to go down that route, but Sony does already have the barebones of such a camera with its Sony RX0 II, so that wouldn't be a huge stretch either. Right now, this is still all in the "wild rumor" category, but we'll bring you any official information as soon as we get it.