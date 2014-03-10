Google wants Android to be your wearable OS of choice

Just because Google plans to make its own smartwatch doesn't mean developers have to avoid Android when making their own. In fact, it'll be a relative breeze to use the platform in just a few short weeks.

Google is planning to release a software development kit (SDK) later this month that will make it easier for manufacturers to power their future smartwatches with Android.

During a South by Southwest conference speech March 9, Google Senior Vice President Sundar Pichai announced the search giant's intentions to dominate the wearables market much in the same way it has smartphones.

To accomplish this task, Google plans to borrow from its own Android playbook by making a free SDK available to manufacturers and developers, part of the company's "vision" for a wearables market where its mobile OS is on everyone's wrist.

Feedback welcome

Google is reportedly working on its own smartwatch to be manufactured by LG that could debut in June, but Pichai calls the early release of an Android wearable SDK an opportunity to get "plenty of feedback" in advance of the annual Google I/O conference.

But smartwatches may be only the beginning as Pichai teased the possibility of other wearables such as a "smart jacket," which could incorporate sensors for a variety of unspecified uses.

Pichai also told SXSW attendees that Google's Chromecast will soon branch out to countries other than the US after racking up sales "in the millions" there.

The Android, Chrome and apps executive also answered a query about Google's recent Nest acquisition, saying it could deliver a future "mesh layer" of software designed to help devices interact with each other.

Via The Wall Street Journal