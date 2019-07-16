Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 tipped for August in 3 models, but no ECG until 2020

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is one of our favorite fitness-focused smartwatches and the next version, the Galaxy Watch Active 2, is on its way soon with ECG tech and three different models to choose from.

According to an exclusive report from Wareable, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is likely to be announced alongside the Galaxy Note 10 next month.

The report also states that the Active 2 will be available in three different models. There's an LTE version, a Bluetooth-only version and an Under Armour-branded version, which will apparently come with added sports-focused features.

It also appears that rumors might be true: the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 will have an electrocardiogram (ECG) monitor built-in. However, the feature may not be available until 2020 when a software update is rolled out to the wearable.

Everything you need to know about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 2: release date, price, news and leaks

This latest news comes just days after a leaked render of the Galaxy Watch Active 2 was shared by Android Headlines, which shows a smartwatch that looks very similar to its predecessor, but with a leather strap and red ring around its power button.

According to Wareable, this version is likely to be the LTE model, which will come with a leather strap, four different color variants and black, silver, gold or rose gold casing.

It looks highly like that the Samsung Galaxy Active 2 will be announced on August 7 at the Samsung event in New York. If previous Samsung wearables are anything to go by, it'll then be available to buy later this year.