Samsung Galaxy A71 to offer domino-style quad camera at mid-range price

We saw some leaked renders of the device last month, but it's official now – Samsung has unveiled its new Galaxy A71 mid-ranger, sporting a 6.7-inch Infinity-O Super AMOLED display (just like the Galaxy Note 10) and a domino-style rear-mounted quad camera, as reported by SamMobile.

The flagship camera-sporting Galaxy A71 was quietly confirmed alongside Samsung's other new mid-range smartphone, the Galaxy A51, at a launch event in Vietnam late last week.

Both the Galaxy A71 and A51 will be available in Prism Crush Black, Prism Silver, Prism Pink and Prism Blue. You can check out the A71 in each color option below.

Camera and specs

Samsung's Galaxy A71 will boast a 64MP, f/1.8 main sensor, alongside a 5MP depth sensor, a 5MP sensor for macro photography and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The Samsung Galaxy A51 will sport a near-identical quad camera setup, only with a slightly lower resolution 48MP main sensor. On the front, both phones feature 32MP snappers in their punch-holes.

In terms of specs, the Galaxy A71 will pack an octa-core Snapdragon 730 chipset, 6/8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage (with microSD expansion up to 512GB) and a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging capability.

Meanwhile, the A51 gets an octa-core Exynos 9611 processor, 4/6/8GB of RAM, 64/128GB (microSD up to 512GB also) and a smaller 4,000mAh battery with 15W charging.

Pricing and availability

Pre-orders for Samsung's Galaxy A51 for Vietnamese customers start today (with shipments beginning just after Christmas) at a price of 7,990,000 VND (around $343 / £257 / AU$499), though we don't yet know when the handset will arrive in other territories.

As for the Galaxy A71, a release date has not been given, though we expect it to drop in early 2020. While official pricing is yet to be confirmed, pre-orders have opened in India with the expected price of Rs. 36,999 (around $523 / £391 / AU$760).

You can check out Samsung's (somewhat excruciating) commercial for its updated Galaxy A series phones below, which repeatedly highlights each handset's "awesome screen", "awesome camera" and "long-lasting battery life".