Saints vs Raiders live stream: how to watch NFL Monday Night Football from anywhere

The Raiders got their Las Vegas era off to a winning start last week, and tonight they christen the Allegiant Stadium - their new Sin City home. The New Orleans Saints have the honor of breaking in the facilities in the visitors' locker room, and they have one thing in mind - and it isn't The Killers' half-time show. You can follow our guide as we explain where to find a Saints vs Raiders live stream and watch all the NFL action online wherever you are.

New Orleans Saints vs Las Vegas Raiders live stream The Saints vs Raiders game kicks off at 8.15pm ET/5.15pm PT at the brand spanking new Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. Full NFL live streaming and TV channel details are below - and you can watch your preferred coverage from anywhere with this 100% risk-free ExpressVPN trial.

Both sides are 1-0 going into tonight's meeting but New Orleans are undoubtedly the favorites. They were one of the top sides in the NFL last year and there was universal shock when they fell at the first hurdle in the 2019 playoffs. Lord knows Drew Brees isn't getting any younger, and it could well be now or never for the veteran quarterback.

Sean Payton's charges have already spoilt one party this season, their defense having made easy work of the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and there's no reason to think they won't do the same again tonight. That said, they'll have to find a way to do the business without star receiver Michael Thomas, who's out of action with a sprained ankle.

The Raiders' opening weekend taming of the Panthers was wonderfully topsy-turvy, requiring a last-ditch Las Vegas touchdown despite the fact they were leading 27-15 at the end of Q3. Josh Jacobs was the man of the moment in Game 1, finishing the match with three rushing touchdowns, and we'll see how he fares against a defense that hasn't surrendered 100 yards rushing to a running back in 41 games.

As if Jon Gruden didn't have enough of a job on his hands, he's now got a lot of injuries to contend with too. You can see how he and his Raiders side get on tonight - read on as we explain how to watch the Saints vs Raiders online and get an NFL live stream wherever you are right now.

More sports: how to watch a Premier League live stream

How to watch the Saints vs Raiders from outside your country

If you've mismatched a holiday or you're away on business and you want to watch your country's coverage from outside your country, then you'll need to use a VPN. This will help you dial in to a location back in your home country to avoid geo-blocks and regain access to the content and services you already pay for back home.

A VPN is generally perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location when the big game is on.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble.

View Deal

IPVanish VPN - save big with 73% off right now

The US-based IPVanish is another trusted VPN that boasts excellent connection speeds, large server network and great apps. And one single subscription covers unlimited devices, so you can sort the cyber security of your whole family. But perhaps most interestingly is its current offer. Sign up for an annual plan now and get a massive discount to a mere $3.25 USD per month. That's a fantastic price for en excellent service, and it will even throw in 250GB of secure cloud storage absolutely free.

View Deal

Once you've chosen and installed your VPN of choice, simply open the service's corresponding app, hit 'choose location', select the appropriate country and you'll be able to watch the broadcast as if you were back at home.

Today's Saints vs Raiders game is being shown on ESPN, with kickoff scheduled for 8.15pm ET/5.15pm PT. If you have ESPN as part of a cable package, you'll be able to stream games directly through the ESPN website. How to watch Saints vs Raiders FREE without cable In general, we recommend FuboTV as the best to watch NFL games without cable this season. That's because for complete coverage of all nationally televised NFL games in the 2020/21 regular season without cable, you need access to Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN and The NFL Network - and only fuboTV currently offers them all to the best of our knowledge. Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, which is a darn sight cheaper than cable, and there's even a FREE 7-day fuboTV trial you can take advantage of. That means that tonight's game can be watch 100% free! One of the things we love about Fubo is that it makes cancelling easy if you decide it's not for you - and it's easy to get started, too, thanks to a slick payment system that accepts internationally recognized payment platform PayPal as well as major credit and debit cards. Don't forget, you can take your favorite NFL streaming coverage with you wherever you are with the help of a good VPN - try the best around, ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30-days.

Saints vs Raiders live stream: how to watch tonight's NFL game FREE in Canada

Today's Saints vs Raiders clash kicks-off at 8.15pm ET/5.15pm PT in Canada, and English-language TSN and French-language RDS are providing the linear coverage. When it comes to streaming, Canadian NFL fans are some of the luckiest in the world, as DAZN includes coverage of every single 2020/21 regular season game. That obviously means the Saints vs Raiders game is covered, and it's an absolute steal as DAZN costs just CA$20 a month or $150 a year. Not only do you get every single NFL game, including NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, but DAZN's also the exclusive Canadian streaming home of Premier League and Champions League soccer! It comes with support for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One, PS4, and laptop/PC streaming (including Mac devices). And if you've never used it before, you can take advantage of a FREE 1-month TRIAL, too. Payment is easy too, as DAZN accepts a wide range of credit and debit cards, plus internationally recognized online payment platform PayPal for added convenience. Don't forget, you can take your preferred NFL coverage with you no matter where you are in or out of the Great White North - just grab hold of an effective VPN and follow our instructions above.



Get a Raiders vs Saints live stream in the UK

UK-based American fans can watch up to six NFL games live and in their entirety each week courtesy of Sky Sports, with the network now boasting a new dedicated Sky Sports NFL channel as well as offering access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday. Raiders vs Saints kicks off at 1.15am BST in the early hours of Tuesday morning, and is being shown on both Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event. Coverage starts at 1am. If you don't already have Sky and aren't up for subscribing, the best option right now to watch these games in terms of value for money is Now TV, whose Sky Sports Monthly Pass is currently price slashed to just £25 a month - nearly £10 off its regular asking price (£33.99) and as always you can cancel at any time. Now TV also offers a £9.99 24-hour pass if you really only need to watch a game or two. You can also tune in through the NFL Game Pass Pro, with £143.99 getting you every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, RedZone access and more! Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Then grabbing a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.

How to watch Saints vs Raiders: live stream NFL in Australia

If you live in Australia and want to watch the NFL this season, you have several options to do so and are well covered for this week's Saints vs Raiders game, which is scheduled to start at 10.15am AEST on the morning of Tuesday, September 22. ESPN, available through Foxtel, will be broadcasting the game, and you can also stream it to your laptop or mobile device using the Foxtel Go app, but you’ll need your Foxtel ID to access the app. Just as Foxtel is, Kayo Sports will also be showing Saints vs Raiders. The streaming service has a Basic and a Premium plan with the difference being you can watch on two devices with the Basic plan for $25 per month and on three devices with the Premium plan for $35 per month. The best news? Both plans come with a FREE 14-day trial so if you're looking just to watch a specific game or two you can cancel after the 14 days. However, for the proper, live-for-it NFL fans, we highly recommend you sign up for an NFL Game Pass as it is also available in Australia, and even though it is marginally more expensive you have a much wider range of features.

Should I buy an NFL Game Pass?

Watching NFL online has never been easier thanks to the wide variety of streaming services now available. However, the league also has its own streaming service called the NFL Game Pass which allows die-hard football fans to watch every game.

It's really geared towards international fans and that's where it's a great option. In most of the NFL's main international markets, a Game Pass Pro subscription will get you access to every single regular season and playoff game live, plus the Super Bowl, and you also get the league's live highlights show, RedZone. It costs £14.99 a week or £143.99 a year, so if you're a big fan who watches multiple games every week, it breaks down quite favourably.

As well as the UK and Ireland, the service is available in countries like Mexico, Germany and most of Europe, and Australia - with only 'domestic markets' the US and Canada missing out on the full-fat offering.

Instead, there's a US and Canada-only Game Pass option available for $99 a a year that lets you watch commercial-free full game replays right after they've finished. Not the worst offer we've ever heard, but don't get caught out - GamePass does not offer live NFL games in the US or Canada.

Should you decide to give Game Pass a shot, apps for Android and iOS mobile devices as well as on the likes of Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku, PS4, and more - plus you can obviously watch on your laptop or desktop computer through a browser.

The only caveat for non-domestic markets (e.g. the UK) are that some games are subject to blackout restrictions due to deals with local pay TV providers (e.g. Sky).