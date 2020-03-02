Portsmouth vs Arsenal live stream: how to watch FA Cup football from anywhere

With the Gunners having capitulated to Olympiacos in the Europa League last week, this FA Cup fifth round clash has now gained significance for Mikel Arteta's side - don't miss a kick with our Portsmouth vs Arsenal live stream guide.

Pompey are very much in the mix for promotion from League One, couple their good form with the intimidating old school charm of Fratton Park, plus Arsenal's surprise exit from Europe and you have the recipe for a potential FA Cup shock.

Portsmouth vs Arsenal - where and when This fifth round FA Cup showdown will take place at place at the compact Fratton Park - home of Portsmouth football club. The game itself kicks off at 7.45pm GMT (2.45 pm ET or 11.45am PT in the US, and 6.45am AEDT in Australia on Monday morning).

Arsenal boss Arteta would likely have taken the opportunity to rotate his squad for tonight's game, but with the FA Cup now providing Arsenal's only chance of silverware this year, the Premier League side will likely field a more familiar line up. The one exception could be the introduction of Pablo Mari. With Sead Kolasinac (shoulder), Kieran Tierney (shoulder) and Cedric Soares (knee) all out injured, the Spanish loan star could finally make his debut in defence.

Pompey's record against Arsenal is lean to say the least. The south coast side have failed to beat Arsenal in any competition since a 5-4 league victory all the way back in March 1958, having draw eight and losing 13 since then. They come into the match off the back of a convincing 3- 0 win over Rochdale, but it was a victory that came at a cost, with captain Tom Naylor and winger Ronan Curtis set to face late fitness tests ahead of tonight's match after picking up knocks in the win.

Arsenal are clear favourites and will want to ensure last Thursday's humiliation was a blip, but the rowdy atmosphere at Fratton Park may well play a part in a fixture that could provide an unexpected FA Cup result.

We'll talk you through the best ways to watch the action in the UK and the rest of the world below, so you can ensure you can easily live stream Portsmouth vs Arsenal.

Live stream Portsmouth vs Arsenal from outside your country

In the US? Then keep scrolling, as we have your viewing options below...spoiler alert, you'll need an ESPN+ subscription. And footy fans in the UK, Canada and Down Under can also see who's broadcasting there.

But if you're abroad for the game and find that you can't watch your home coverage online because it is geo-blocked, we have a handy alternative to allow you to watch as if you were back on your sofa.

A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location.

How to live stream the FA Cup in the UK for free:

BT Sport once again secured live broadcast rights in the UK to the lion's share of this season's FA Cup, including this match. It'll cost you just £10 a month to subscribe if you're already a BT landline or broadband customer, but this price increases to £16 a month if you have Sky TV with BT Broadband. Similarly, if you have Sky TV and TalkTalk TV and don't have BT Broadband, this cost rises to £29.99. If you’re looking to stream the game, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, enabling mobile, tablet and PC viewing. You'll find the best deals with our dedicated BT Sport offers and packages guide. And now BT has finally introduced a standalone BT Sport Monthly Pass, that let's you pay £25 regardless of what other subscriptions you have. Coverage starts at 7.15pm on BT Sports 1, and will also be broadcast on the new BT Sport Ultimate channel, which will show the game in glorious HDR and 4K, along with Dolby Atmos sound. If you're BT Sport subscriber but find yourself outside the UK this Sunday then you'll need to download a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

How to watch the FA Cup: live stream in the US for FREE

Online subscription service ESPN+ once again has the rights to broadcast the FA Cup in the US this season It only costs $4.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. This intriguing fifth round clash kicks off at 2.45 pm ET or 11.45am PT in the US, and you can sign up here to get access to it on ESPN+.

How live stream Portsmouth vs Arsenal in Australia

ESPN has once again manged to bag the rights to show the FA Cup down under, so ideal if you already subscribe to its suite of channels. If not, you could choose Kayo Sports. The Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. Their apps mean you can access this from your chosen device wherever you are (although you'll need a VPN if you're taking that abroad).

How to live stream Pompey vs the Gunners in Canada