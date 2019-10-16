Pixel 4 XL OLED screen nabs DisplayMate’s highest possible score

It probably won't come as much of a surprise that the new Google Pixel 4 XL has an improved display over last year's model, but now DisplayMate, the world's leading authority on smartphone displays, has officially confirmed it, awarding the handset its highest possible score, as spotted by Ausdroid.

In its thorough tests, DisplayMate notes a number of areas in which the Google Pixel 4 XL outperforms its predecessor, citing an upgrade in display power efficiency, a peak brightness that's 10% higher and vastly improved absolute color accuracy.

Interestingly, although the Pixel 4 XL's OLED display is capable of an overall higher peak brightness than before, DisplayMate does note a relatively small decrease in brightness when it comes to color shifts in viewing angles and the phone's always-on display.

While it's true that DisplayMate awarded the Google Pixel 4 XL its highest score of A+, it's worth noting that the site hands this score out fairly regularly when it comes to premium displays these days – this year alone, the testing site gave the same score to Samsung's Galaxy S10, describing it as the "most color accurate display ever", while the OnePlus 7 Pro received similar plaudits.

Still, an improved display is always a good thing, and we're glad to see that Google has left behind the screen issues that plagued the Pixel 2 back in 2017.