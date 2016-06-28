Shoot your own VR flicks: Samsung's Gear 360 out now in Australia

Samsung has been pretty aggressive with its Gear VR strategy lately, giving new Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 edge customers a free headset with every preorder or purchase.

Now, Aussie Gear VR owners will be able to capture their own virtual experiences, with Samsung announcing that its Gear 360 camera is available to purchase in Australia as of today.

“Samsung Gear 360 will change the way Australians capture and share their experiences,” said Prasad Gokhale, Vice President of Samsung’s IT & Mobile department. “It extends the possibilities of immersive content to give people the power to film and edit their very own 360-degree videos and watch it with Gear VR.”

Featuring dual fisheye lenses, each with a 15MP image sensor, the Gear 360 camera is able to capture both 360-degree stills (30MP) and videos (3840x1920 at 30fps), and has a retail price of $499.

It should be noted that the Gear 360 camera will only work on newer Samsung phones, including the Galaxy S6 edge+, Galaxy Note 5, Galaxy S6 edge, Galaxy S6 and the aforementioned Galaxy S7 and S7 edge.