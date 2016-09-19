The Panasonic LX10 is the premium compact camera you've been waiting for

The long-awaited replacement to the very popular Panasonic DMC-LX7 is finally here in the form of the DMC-LX10 (or the LX15 in the UK and LX9 in Japan).

Panasonic is even go so far as calling the its new fixed lens compact the rebirth of the LX7 on steroids with a 20MP 1-inch sensor. That's a sizable upgrade over the LX7's 10MP 1/1.7-inch sensor, but it's not as physically large as the LX100's 12MP Micro Four Thirds sensor.

Aside from the resolution and size bump, the new sensor brings a host of new capabilities including a maximum native sensitivity of ISO12,800 (extendable to ISO80-256000), 120fps Full HD video, plus the ability to shoot both 4K photos and videos (30p and 24p).

Panasonic has also drastically improved the optics with a new 24-70mm f/1.4-2.8 Leica lens with a minimum focusing distance of 3cm for macro shots. More impressively, the iris is made up of nine aperture blades, which combined with aspherical elements should create a creamier bokeh (or out of focus areas).

Although, it lacks an electronic view-finder, users will be able to flip up the three-inch 1,040K-dot rear LCD over the top of the camera for selifes. Add in the hybrid 5-axis optical image stabilization system, and the LX10 could be one of the most versatile compact cameras coming out to the market later this November for $699 (about £540, AU$930).

More zoom

Panasonic is also adding a new hybrid camera to its lineup with DMC-FZ2500.

Like the LX10, this fixed lens super-zoom camera features a 20MP 1-inch sensor but a much larger 24-480mm f/2.8-4.5 Leica lens. Despite the long reach of the lens, it stays at a fixed length while the elements move internally to change focus and focal length.

Panasonic aims to make this one its smoothest operating cameras for 4K video (30p and 24p) and 120fps Full HD video.

To this end, the lens elements glide along a guide pole system rather than a set of camera pins and everything is driven by a coreless motor. Meanwhile, a new Galvanometer type actuator – typically seen in professional camcorders – controls the nine aperture bladed iris for smoother aperture changes as users zoom in.

Of course, users will also find 5-axis image stabilization built into this video-focused camera along with built-in ND filters (up to 1/4 stops), plus dedicated headphone and microphone jacks. The FZ2500 is also outfitted with a 0.74x 2,360K-dot OLED OVF and a 3-inch 1040K-dot rear LCD.

That all said, the FZ2500 can only output V-Log to an external recorder and it lacks weather-sealing.

The Panasonic DMC-FZ2500 will be available this December for $1,199 (about £920, AU$1,590).