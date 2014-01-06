Panasonic refreshes compact range

Big zoom, EVF and Wi-Fi, oh my.

Panasonic has revamped its higher end compact cameras, with particular attention on the highly specced TZ60, an appealing new travel compact camera.

The TZ60 is Panasonic's flagship compact camera, boasting a 30x optical zoom, and interestingly, an electronic viewfinder. It replaces the previous top of the line camera, the TZ40.

It also features a 18.1 million pixel MOS sensor and Light Speed Auto Focus (AF). There's also a manual control ring, for precision framing and control, alongside a selection of creative modes. The camera also offers full manual control for advanced photographers.

Other features include Full HD video recording, Power Optical Image Stablisation and inbuilt Wi-Fi and GPS.

Wait, there's more!

Also announced today is the TZ55, which replaces, the TZ35, the camera below the TZ40 in the range.

It features a 16.1 million pixel MOS sensor, Sonic Speed Auto Focus and a 20x optical zoom lens. It is also the first TZ series to include a tillable LCD screen, which is useful for composing from awkward angles.

Other features include full HD video recoding and integrated Wi-Fi.

Two more cameras are also announced today. The LZ40 features a 42x optical zoom lens in a mini-DSLR styled body. Meanwhile, the SZ8, is an ultra compact camera with a 12x optical zoom, Wi-Fi and several creative effects.

The TZ60 price will be £349.99 / approx US$574/AU$643. Pricing and availability for the other cameras has yet to be confirmed.