Sony teases Xperia Android 4.4 KitKat announcement coming next week

Today Sony dropped a small hint about its plans for Android 4.4 KitKat, the new Android update that Google detailed October 31.

The official Sony Xperia News Twitter account said to watch for news from Sony next week.

"Re. #Android @KitKat, we're excited – next week our news on: 4.3, 4.4; products & more…" Sony tweeted, with the hashtag "#Sony Xperia."

So it seems the company has plans not only for KitKat, but for Android 4.3 Jelly Bean as well - and it sounds like some new products might get announced next week, like an Xperia phone or two.

A future Xperia

That fits somewhat with a rumor that Sony will announce two new Xperia phones, including a Sony Xperia "Tianchi" with an eight-core MediaTek chip, in Shanghai on November 12.

Will the phone code named "Tianchi" debut with KitKat installed? Only time (or more leaks) will tell.

But November 12 is more than a week away, so either that rumor got the date wrong or Sony has more tricks up its sleeves than we currently know about.

Either way, we'll be watching for any news.

Break me off a piece

With Android 4.4 having finally arrived alongside the Nexus 5, other phone makers are also beginning to detail their plans to upgrade users' devices with the newest version of Android.

Google revealed as part of its Halloween announcement that KitKat will arrive on the Nexus 4, Nexus 7, Nexus 10, Samsung Galaxy S4 and HTC One Google Play edition "in the coming weeks."

However, plenty of Android users are still left with the question of when the new Android update will arrive on their devices.

