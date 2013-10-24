New Sony Xperia phones, including 8-core monster, could debut November 12

Word came yesterday that Sony is planning a November 12 event in Shanghai where it will debut not one, but two new Xperia phones.

First there's something called the Xperia Z1S, according to Chinese site Digi-Wo.

As the name suggests, the Z1S will likely be a spin-off of the Xperia Z1, similar to the Xperia Z1 Mini, as Sony apparently continues to take cues from Samsung.

The Z1S will reportedly be the new flagship, with a 4.3-inch 720p display and the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 800 chip.

More importantly

The other new device rumored for the event is something being called the Sony Xperia "Tianchi," and it's a whole lot more interesting.

The Tianchi will reportedly be aimed at budget-minded consumers, but will nevertheless sport an 8-core processor.

That's because that 8-core chip will be MediaTek's more affordable 2GHz MT6592 or MTK6592, its first "True Octa Core" processor.

Like a spider's legs

MediaTek considers its processor the first "true" 8-core chips because all eight of its A7 cores can operate simultaneously.

Speculation over the summer held that this powerful MediaTek chip might hit phones as early as 2014, but apparently it might arrive even sooner than that in Sony's Xperia Tianchi.

In addition to the new chip, the Tianchi is said to pack a 6-inch 1280 x 720 display.

With November 12 just a few weeks away we might catch a glimpse at these new Sony devices soon.

Via Android Community