Sony's 6-inch Xperia T2 Ultra dual lands Down Under this week

Sony's mid-range, dual-SIM touting Xperia T2 Ultra is all set to go on sale in Australia starting this week with a $499 price tag.

While an exact date hasn't been given, keep an eye on retail stores around the country, along with Sony Centres, kiosks and Sony's online store for the phone to pop up.

There will also be the option to pick up the phone packaged with a BlueAnt Endure Bluetooth Headset from some retailers as well for $549.

With Z-style

While the T2 Ultra is stationed at the mid-range, it still boasts Xperia Z-like style with 6-inch 720p display that eats into the bezel, coming in within 2.5mm.

However, unlike the Xperia Z series, it isn't water resistant. What is does have, of course, is the dual-SIM option, along massive 3000 mAh battery

The handset isn't without some power as well, with a 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon processor with 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, a 13MP camera on the back and a 1.1MP snapper stuck to the front.