Samsung's new Exynos 5 Octa chip looks perfect for the Galaxy Note 3

After dropping a pretty significant teaser last week, Samsung has now spilled all on the new version of its Exynos 5 Octa processor - and it could be showing its face in the Samsung Galaxy Note 3.

The updated SoC is based on ARM's big.LITTLE design, offering four Cortex A15 cores clocked at 1.8GHz and and four Cortex A7 cores at 1.3GHz (making up the little).

All in all, the clock boost is said to offer 20 per cent more CPU processing oomph than the chip's predecessor.

It will also bring double the 3D graphics of the current model. Samsung has opted out of Imagination's PowerVR this time round and gone for a pumped-up, six-core ARM Mali GPU instead.

ARMed and dangerous

And if you think that it arrives almost too-perfectly timed for the Samsung Galaxy Note 3, you're not the only one. Gforgames reports that a Korean-based source claims the chip will indeed be found in Samsung's new Note device, which is expected to break cover at IFA 2013.

Adding further fuel to the fire, Samsung says that the new chip will start mass production in August, which aligns very nicely indeed.