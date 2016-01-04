Meet Acer's good-looking Windows 10 phone and cut-price Android slate

With Windows 10 Mobile now out manufacturers are slowly getting back on board with Microsoft's smartphone software and Acer is the latest firm to launch a flagship handset in the Acer Liquid Jade Primo.

It sports a full HD 5.5-inch display, Snapdragon 808 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, 21MP rear camera and 8MP front snapper.

It's a solid line up of specs, although the 808 chip is a little on the old side now, but Acer's design means the Liquid Jade Primo has a more style than the Lumia 950 and 950 XL.

There's no metal body however, with Acer sticking to plastic, so it's likely that once picked up the premium looks are lost.

Acer also claims it's included an advanced cooling system in the Liquid Jade Primo to keep processor heat down, although exact details on this are thin on the ground.

The Liquid Jade Primo will be available in Europe, the Middle East and Africa in February, and will a roll out to other regions later, for €569 (around £420, US$620, AU$850).

Child's play

There's also a new Android tablet on the Acer stand at CES 2016, with the low-cost Iconia One 8 offering up a viable rival to Amazon's affordable Fire tablet range.

At $99.99 (around £100, AU$) you're not going to get sparkling specs, so you'll have to make do with a 720p resolution, quad-core MediaTek processer and just 1GB of RAM. There's also 16GB of internal storage, 5MP rear camera. 2MP front snapper, and Android 5.1 Lollipop.

Why it doesn't sport Android Marshmallow we don't know, but it hammers home the slate's budget credentials.

Not that any of that will really matter, as the Iconia One 8 is aimed at kids with a child-friendly interface option and parental controls. It'll be able from February 2016.