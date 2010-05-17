iPhone app promises to locate World Cup pubs

An app for iPhone is promising to take you to the nearest pub screening the World Cup matches, and tip off your favourite social network so your friends (or boss) can track you down.

The Footy Pubs 2010 app has now launched on the iTunes store and should ensure that you don't get stuck trying to convince unfriendly landlords that they really should turn over for the big games.

"The applications developed by Drinksin, work anywhere in the UK to bring you bang up-to-date World Cup match information and amazing money saving deals from pubs and bars across the country," says Drinksin.

Wanderers

"When you next need to find a World Cup pub, don't waste time wandering the streets trying to find somewhere, download Footy Pubs 2010 for Free.

"Tap the Matches Nearby button, which uses GPS to locate you, for instant access to a list of glorious pubs showing the game just around the corner from where you're stood.

"Once you've found a pub you like, hit directions, follow the arrows, arrive at destination and order your pint!"

Usefully, you can also tip off your mates where you have found a spare table with a 'meet me here' message though Twitter or Facebook. Handy.