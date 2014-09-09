HTC welcomes Apple to the big phone party

HTC has been quick to hitch itself to the Apple hype bandwagon by firing out a jokey tweet about the iPhone 6's new size.

The Taiwanese manufacturer tweeted on its official account 'Bigger screen. Better performance. Elegant design. Welcome to the party #iphone6'

Read more: HTC U12 Plus

Read our hands on: iPhone 6 review

It's by no means the first time that a rival has tweeted about a new iPhone during the announcement, indeed Nokia did almost precisely the same thing to the iPhone 5C.

HTC's One (M8) is certainly one of the phones that the iPhone 6 has been created to compete with - and is currently number one in TechRadar's best phone on the planet list.

We are yet to give the iPhone 6 or its bigger brother the iPhone 6 Plus a full review, but it remains to be seen if either is the phone that can knock HTC off the perch.