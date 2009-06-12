HTC: We'll always back WinMo over Android

The CEO of HTC for France, Frederic Tassy, has been chatting mobiles recently, and released the interesting news that the company still rates Windows Mobile over Android.

This news comes despite the company making both the first and second Android handsets, as well as possibly the fourth and fifth being announced at an event later this month.

Tassy said to Mobinaute: "We will always have more flagship products on Windows Mobile," which clearly shows the company believes Windows Mobile 6.5 and 7 will fix the problems inherent in WinMo 6.1, especially on a touchscreen.

Bigger than Android

He also pointed to the HTC Touch HD as the company's best-selling device, despite the powerful sales of the G1 and the Magic, which shows some people still love Microsoft's platform.

He also maintained that people would tire of the iPhone soon, stating that "[mobile operators] want something else now, I can assure you".

He ended the interview by confirming that he thought the idea of an Android powered netbook is an interesting one, but not an avenue HTC will be going down, despite Taiwanese neighbours Asus and Acer bringing such a product.

Via Mobinaute (translated)