HTC Titan II coming to AT&T on April 8

HTC and Nokia will go head-to-head on AT&T

HTC's flagship Windows Phone, the HTC Titan II, will launch on the AT&T network on April 8, the carrier has revealed.

The LTE-enabled sequel will cost $199 on a two-year contract with AT&T.

Although that seems a pretty standard subsidised price point, it's still twice as much as the Nokia Lumia 900 device, which goes on sale on the very same day.

Nokia is aggressively pushing its top Windows Phone handset, so HTC faces a fight to encourage customers to spend an extra $100.

The same, but different...

The HTC Titan II is very similar to its predecessor, inside and out. It has the same 4.7-inch LCD screen, but does bring the traditional HTC 'chin' design into play.

The other key difference is the inclusion of a giant 16-megapixel camera sensor, which is the largest on any Windows Phone to date.

There's also a re-imagined camera interface, a backlit illuminated sensor and a low-light friendly aperture setting of F2.8, meaning the dual-flash camera should produce some better shots.

The device boasts a 1.5GHz chip (no dual core or quad core action here), 16GB of internal storage as featured on the original Titan.

