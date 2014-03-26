HTC One (M8) arrives to take Samsung and Apple on with innovative dual cameras

After leaking more heavily than a sieve, the HTC One (M8) has officially arrived with an impressive spec list that holds few surprises.

From the dual rear cameras to the 2.3GHz Snapdragon 801 processor and the familiar yet updated design of the thing, most of the rumours were spot on.

The main camera is just like the one on the HTC One - a 4.1MP sensor with big pixels for lots of light.

The second isn't really a camera, more of a sensor which grabs various bits of information such as depth and focus. This allows you to have lots of fun in post-production using features like U-focus to select the focus point of an image after you've taken it.

There's also a 5MP camera on the front, with an f/2.0 lens and 1080p video capabilities, which should fulfil all your video-calling and selfie-related needs.

Watch our video of the HTC One M8 in action:

Making Sense

The 5-inch Super LCD full HD display has a 441ppi resolution of 1080x1920 and is made of Gorilla Glass 3, while the handset comes with 2GB of RAM and runs Android 4.4.2 KitKat with the Sense 6.0 overlay.

Sense 6.0 comes with an updated HTC Blinkfeed in a simper UI and more customisation options. There's also the addition of gesture control on the lock screen.

As for internal storage, you'll be able to buy the new HTC One in 32GB or 16GB sizes, but it also comes with a microSD slot which expands the storage up to 128GB. The handset also comes with 50GB of free Google Drive space on top of the 15GB personal allowance you get anyway.

On to the battery, and it's a step up from the original HTC One's 2300mAh power pack to the HTC One (M8)'s 2600mAh battery which HTC reckons will get you an extra hour and a half of screen time.

BoomSound

No new HTC phone is complete without BoomSound and the new HTC One is no exception. Those booms will sound even louder as some tweaks and a multi-phase amplifier add up to a 25% increase in loudness.

As for connectivity, the usual suspects are on board: 4G LTE for data and calls, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0, DLNA and there's even an IR Blaster on top of the device.

There'll be three colours to choose from: metal grey, amber gold and arctic silver (that's the same finish as the HTC One) and if all this tickles your fancy, the good news is that pre-orders for the HTC One (M8) start from today through Telstra, Optus and Vodafone.

The handset will be available from April 1 in Australia with an RRP of $899.