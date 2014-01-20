HTC M8 looks set to shun QHD display

Unable to be kept quiet before a possible MWC 2014 launch, more specifications of the upcoming HTC M8 have made their way onto the worldwide web.

A User Agent Profile (UAprof), highlighted by Twitter tipster @evleaks, reveals the upcoming HTC flagship will ship with a full HD 1920 x 1080 screen, as well as the latest version of Android.

This latest leak appears to confirm that the HTC M8 may already lag behind the impending Samsung Galaxy S5, a handset that is heavily rumored to launch with a 2K QHD (2560 x 1440) display.

It makes Sense

This all corroborates with previous leaks, with an AnTuTu benchmark showing off the M8 running Android KitKat on a 5-inch full HD display, as well as a previous evleaks tweet.

HTC is highly expected to customise the M8 with its all new Sense 6.0 UI, bringing over an improved version of BlinkFeed.