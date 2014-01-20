Trending

HTC M8 looks set to shun QHD display

But does it actually matter?

HTC M8 will give Galaxy S5 early advantage by launching sans 2K
Two speakers but no 2K screen?

Unable to be kept quiet before a possible MWC 2014 launch, more specifications of the upcoming HTC M8 have made their way onto the worldwide web.

A User Agent Profile (UAprof), highlighted by Twitter tipster @evleaks, reveals the upcoming HTC flagship will ship with a full HD 1920 x 1080 screen, as well as the latest version of Android.

This latest leak appears to confirm that the HTC M8 may already lag behind the impending Samsung Galaxy S5, a handset that is heavily rumored to launch with a 2K QHD (2560 x 1440) display.

It makes Sense

This all corroborates with previous leaks, with an AnTuTu benchmark showing off the M8 running Android KitKat on a 5-inch full HD display, as well as a previous evleaks tweet.

HTC is highly expected to customise the M8 with its all new Sense 6.0 UI, bringing over an improved version of BlinkFeed.

