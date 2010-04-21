HTC confirms another delay to Hero upgrade

HTC has issued another statement to TechRadar regarding the HTC Hero's impending update to the latest version of Android - and it's not good news.

While we were all expecting it to land any time this month, at the Google Maps Navigation launch a member of the Google team let slip that the HTC Hero would be getting the necessary upgrade in June.

Bad news

And sadly, this has now been confirmed to us by HTC in a statement:

"HTC will be providing a free update to Éclair for European HTC Hero variants. Starting in June, anyone owning an HTC Hero will receive an initial preparatory update, shortly followed by the full Éclair update.

"For the full update, we would recommend using a free Wi-Fi hotspot or an unlimited data plan, otherwise standard data charges may apply."

Watching the pennies

While it's nice that the company is thinking about saving our data charges, we're sure there are many people out there that would happily have swallowed millions of GB of data to be upgraded to Android 2.1.

Come and check back on this story in June, when we'll probably be able to tell you the upgrade is coming in December.