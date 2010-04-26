HTC apologises for Android 2.1 Hero delay

HTC says its sorry - doesn't buy us a present though

HTC's delay of the promised Android 2.1/Éclair update to its Hero handset has been causing consternation among owners, and it has contacted TechRadar to issue a statement about the issue.

A number of users have been complaining about the lack of communication on the subject, and that has prompted HTC to speak out on the subject:

"The integration of Éclair on the HTC Hero took longer to develop than anticipated and we apologise for this delay.

"We are committed to meeting our customers' demand for this update."

Hero - not a Legend

We couldn't find out why this particular model took so much longer to migrate to the new firmware platform - especially when the HTC Legend and Desire are both happily running it.

The Android 2.1 update, which will bring a whole host of functionality (including Google Maps Navigation support) was first seen in November 2009, meaning most people assumed the update was imminent.

It was then tipped for launch in March, then April, and then HTC sheepishly confirmed it will be happening in June - which is nearly a year after the phone was launched.