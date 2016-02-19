Here's where Facebook and Twitter stand on Apple vs the FBI

Facebook and Twitter have added their voices to the growing chorus of tech companies siding with Apple in its fight with the FBI.

Let's start with Facebook. The social network began its statement (via USA Today) by saying it condemns terrorism and appreciates the "difficult and essential work of law enforcement to keep people safe." Like other firms, it complies with authorities when they issue "lawful requests."

But then it switched gears and addressed the FBI's demands that Apple create a backdoor into the iPhone, and it didn't mince words.

"However, we will continue to fight aggressively against requirements for companies to weaken the security of their systems," it said. "These demands would create a chilling precedent and obstruct companies' efforts to secure their products."

A supporting tweet

Using far less characters, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey made his stance known in a supportive, one-sentence tweet.

"We stand with @tim_cook and Apple (and thank him for his leadership)!" he posted Thursday, adding a link to the customer letter penned by Tim Cook.

Cook wrote the open letter earlier this week after the FBI invoked the All Writs Act of 1789 in an attempt to force the company to create a backdoor into the iPhone. The agency wants Apple to create a special version of iOS to access encrypted data in an iPhone 5C used by one of the shooters in the 2015 San Bernardino terrorist attack.

While Cook noted Apple has worked with the FBI in its investigation, he maintained that creating a backdoor would be "an unprecedented step which threatens the security of our customers," and called the implications of the government's demands "chilling."

Facebook and Twitter join the likes of Google, Microsoft, WhatsApp and the Reform Government Surveillance group, which counts some of the aforementioned companies as members.

As the tech world aligns with Apple, there are those in government and elsewhere critical of Apple's refusal to decrypt the iPhone, citing national security concerns.

Apple reportedly has until February 26 to respond to a court order that would force it to meet the FBI's demands. If it appeals, which it likely will do, we could see this battle continue for months to come, and it may go all the way to the US Supreme Court. At least Apple has some powerful allies lined up in its corner.