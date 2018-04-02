Best Samsung Galaxy S7 cases

For some, covering your brand new Samsung Galaxy S7 in a protective case is like hiding it from the world. While not necessarily true, we get the point: you want to enjoy the stellar design and the smooth edges at all times.

But, the thing about phones is, they come along with us everywhere. And sometimes, everywhere won't treat the S7 as nicely as you do. In those situations, slapping on a case is a little easier to swallow.

Below, you’ll find several recommendations that cover a wide range of budgets and style preferences. While some of these options are untested, they are each a cut above the rest due to their value and design, and are backed by positive consumer feedback.

Note: we've ranked these from cheapest to most expensive according to prices at time of writing.

Caseco Shock Express Metallic case

A curvy case that's easy to grip

Colors: Black, Blue, Maroon, Pink | Material: TBC

Curvy shape

Easy to grip

Plain design

Could do with more color options

No one wants a case that takes away from the precisely-engineered curves of the Samsung Galaxy S7. But this one actually adds to them. This metallic textured case is shaped like an hourglass and adds a grip onto the sides for added stability.

Speck CandyShell Clear Case

A simple case with added UV protection

Colors: Clear, Onxy Black | Material: Polycarbonate

Doesn't hide your phone

UV protection

Pricier than some clear cases

Cheap appearance

Like most clear cases, this one from Speck keeps it simple. The unibody case slips over the phone and can protect it from unexpected drops, it even can defend against yellowing with UV protection. Of course being clear it doesn't detract too much from the design of the S7 either, so keep an eye out for it if you're a minimalist.

Samsung Galaxy S7 Clear Cover

A minimalist case from Samsung itself

Colors: Black, Gold, Silver, Pink Gold | Material: Plastic

Unobtrusive

Protective bumpers

Pricey for what it is

Doesn't look premium

Samsung's very own Clear Cover was the most unobtrusive and visually striking case option available at launch and it still stands out now. The clear back allows the Galaxy S7's rounded, glass back to shine, and the metallic bumpers keep it from bursting (hopefully) should you drop it.

Ghostek Cloak Tough Case

A strong case made with real aluminum

Colors: Clear/Silver, Clear/Black, Clear/Gold, Clear/Red | Material: TPU and aluminum

Aluminum inner

Decent protection

Plain design

Only a few color choices

Here's another spartan case designed to make the best of the Galaxy S7's sleek look, but the Ghostek Cloak Tough – as its name suggests – has a hard-as-nails aluminum structure inside that surrounds the phone, defending against drops.

As a defensive bonus, it also includes both a gel-style covering and a separate screen protector.

Carved Special Edition Engraved series

A beautiful and arty case for your phone

Colors: Geometric Lion, Geometric Whale, Geometric Shark, Geometric Bison | Material: Wood, polycarbonate and rubber

Today's best Carved Special Edition Engraved series for Samsung Galaxy S7 deals Check Mighty Ape

Arty images

Stylish wood back

Ugly bumper

Could provide more protection

When you're dealing with a phone as beautiful as the Samsung Galaxy S7, usually even the most stylish cases make it slightly uglier, but there's an argument to be made for the Carved Special Edition Engraved series actually improving its looks.

The rubber bumper is an unfortunate finish, but it barely detracts from the beautiful wood back, engraved with geometric animals. And if animals or geometry aren't your thing, Carved has a selection of other similarly impressive wooden cases with different designs.

Dog & Bone Splash Case

A colorful take on a clear case

Colors: Purple, Orange, Black, Pink | Material: TPE

Today's best Dog & Bone Splash Case for Samsung Galaxy S7 deals Check Mighty Ape

Tough

Colorful edge

Not cheap

Few color choices

This case for the Galaxy S7 takes the minimalistic look of a clear case and adds a playful strip of color around its edges. It's packed with military-grade toughness, so the phone, from front-to-back, will be protected from unexpected drops.

Samsung Galaxy S7 S View Cover

A Samsung case with a useful window

Colors: Black, Gold, Silver, White, Ruby Wine | Material: Polyurethane

Handy window

Good fit

Hides your handset

Fairly pricey

For a classy look, check out Samsung's S View case. Like the Clear View case, this one covers the Galaxy S7 from front-to-back, too. But this also complements the S7's design with a slick look that uniformly fits to the phone. Through the square view window, you'll be able to peep every notification without unlocking your device.

Moshi iGlaze Napa

A stylish leather and aluminum option

Colors: Onyx Black, Caramel Beige | Material: Leather, aluminum and polycarbonate

Today's best Moshi iGlaze Napa for Samsung Galaxy S7 deals Check Mighty Ape

Sophisticated look

Shock-absorbent

Only two colors

Adds bulk to the S7

Described as a 'leatherette' case, this vegan-friendly curvy cover features a neat leather back and a metallic surround. It's a business-like, sophisticated look, but the iGlaze Napa is practical on the inside.

Beneath the raised bezel that protects the Samsung Galaxy S7's 1440 x 2560 pixel screen is a shock-absorbing inner shell attached to a shatterproof polycarbonate casing. Available in Caramel Beige and Onyx Black.

Samsung Galaxy S7 Keyboard case

A QWERTY keyboard for text addicts

Colors: Black, Gold | Material: Plastic

Speeds up typing

Matches the S7's design

Chunky

Doesn't provide much protection

For those of you who just can't quit the physical QWERTY keyboard, Samsung has done you a real favor. The Galaxy S7 Keyboard case, which is exactly like the one introduced at the Samsung Galaxy Note 5 launch, snaps onto the bottom of the phone and is every frantic texter's dream.

It definitely cramps the S7's style a bit, but on rare occasions such as these, functionality trumps form.

Tech21 Evo Elite

A bumper case that's more than meets the eye

Colors: Black, Gold | Material: Plastic

Today's best Tech21 Evo Elite for Samsung Galaxy S7 deals Check Mighty Ape

Protects against shocks and scratches

Doesn't hide the S7's design

Only two colors

Looks cheaper than it is

At the core of this simple bumper case from British brand Tech 21 is the firm's patented FlexShock material, which is designed to absorb and dissipate the shockwaves caused by an S7 dropping to the floor.

As well as helping to avoid a cracked screen, Evo Elite has a scratch-resistant finish, but otherwise leaves the aesthetics of the Galaxy S7 untouched. Available in gold and brushed black.

Samsung Galaxy S7 Clear View Cover

Fully protects the screen even when in use

Colors: Black, Gold, Silver, Pink | Material: TBC

Can use phone with screen covered

Slim fit

Still need to open the case for some interactions

Only provides basic protection when open

Who needs a smartwatch? Here's a product that means you don't even have to get the Samsung Galaxy S7 out of its case to receive or refuse calls, check notifications, or snooze an alarm; a left or right swipe on the dot matrix-style display is all that's needed.

On this official Samsung case you can also view the time, battery life, incoming calls and messages without opening it. It's also Qi wireless charging compatible.

Samsung Galaxy S7 LED Cover

A premium and clever case

Colors: Black, Silver, Gold | Material: Leather

Premium design

LED display

Pricey

Only comes in three colors

This one is for fans of HTC's Dot Matrix cases, which were originally released for the HTC One M series of smartphones. However, Samsung's new LED cases one-up them in the style department. These cases are more professional looking, but allow you the same level of gesture-controlled access, all without opening up the case.

Similar in many ways to Samsung's Clear View Cover, this arguably tops it thanks to a leather finish and eye-catching LED display.

OtterBox Strada

Style and protection from a trusted brand

Colors: Onyx Black, Night Cannon Blue, Ruby Romance Red | Material: Leather, metal and polycarbonate

Today's best Otterbox Strada Series Folio Case for Samsung Galaxy S7 deals Check Mighty Ape

Stylish

Protective

Expensive

Not as tough as some OtterBox cases

OtterBox is a big name in tough, rugged smartphone cases, but while its covers are known for being some of the best in the business at keeping your handset safe, they’re not generally thought of as stylish. The Strada series is an exception.

This case is made of genuine leather, in black, blue or red, with a magnetic metal latch to keep the front flap folded over the screen for full body protection.

And speaking of protection, that hasn’t been overly compromised to deliver a stylish finish. This has still been put through the company’s exhaustive tests and has energy-absorbing materials on the inside, to ensure it can survive a drop.

It’s perhaps not quite as life-proof as the OtterBox Defender, but it’s sleeker, looks better, and even has a handy card slot built-in.

Case-Mate Brilliance Champagne Case

A crystal case for real show-offs

Colors: Champagne | Material: Polycarbonate and crystal

Today's best Case-Mate Brilliance Champagne Case for Samsung Galaxy S7 deals Check Mighty Ape

Uses real crystals

Stands out

Garish design

Costs a lot

So the Galaxy S7 isn't stylish enough for you? Adorned with genuine crystal and with a metallic surround, Case-Mate's Brilliance is all about catching the light and making a statement.

Actually, there's more to it than that, with an interior layer of plastic adding some impact resistance and shock dispersion; we'll drink to that.

Samsung Galaxy S7 Back Pack

Keep going for days at a time with this battery case

Colors: Black, Silver | Material: TBC

Keeps your S7 charged

Provides some protection

Chunky

Expensive

While not the most appealing case out there, Samsung's Backpack combines an external battery and case into one. The case itself is stocked with a 3,400mAh battery that will kick in when the Galaxy S7 depletes.

It also supports wireless charging, and when it's on the cradle, it intelligently prioritizes charging the device back to good health before taking a sip of electricity for itself.