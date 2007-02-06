Windows Live OneCare launches

The Windows Live OneCare software works with both Windows XP and Vista

Microsoft has announced the launch of Windows Live OneCare, its first security app to hit these shores.

The software works with both Windows XP and Vista and offers virus and spyware scanning as well as protecting against other threats such as phishing scams.

The software is also designed to offer automated protection for your PC, as well as basic maintenance.

Of course, Microsoft has been saying Windows Vista is the most secure operating system ever. The battle of marketing departments has the release for Windows Live OneCare saying the app "completes the security picture for Windows Vista adopters" and "managing firewall policies to address new and evolving threats." Nice.

An annual subscription for the software is priced at £37.99.