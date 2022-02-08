Norwich vs Crystal Palace live stream: how to watch Premier League online

Audio player loading…

Guaranteed relegation fodder for months, Norwich have suddenly burst into life with three wins in a row, but a tough February league schedule begins with a clash against Crystal Palace, one of the most free-scoring teams around. Can the leaky Norwich defence cope? Read on to find out how to watch a Norwich vs Crystal Palace live stream and see the Premier League game online, no matter where you are.

The Eagles' transformation under Patrick Vieira has been astonishing. Michael Olise has been dynamite since he came into the team, a full-back's worst nightmare, while Conor Gallagher raises the bar ever higher by the week.

They're still sorely lacking a deadly striker, but their goal threat from midfield and the wings will give the Canaries plenty to ponder. Speaking of goal-shy forwards, Teemu Pukki hasn't netted since November, but Josh Sargent has become Norwich's man of the moment after his recent game-winning performance at Watford.

Dean Smith has quietly provided Norwich with a lifeline that looked long gone at the time of his appointment, but with Man City and Liverpool lying in wait, this may be their best chance of getting more points on the board for a while. Follow our guide to get a Norwich vs Crystal Palace live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere today.

How to watch Norwich vs Crystal Palace live stream without cable in US

How to watch Norwich vs Crystal Palace from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into the coverage you'd usually watch at home, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Leeds vs Newcastle live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, plus they're cheap and easy to set up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Norwich vs Crystal Palace from anywhere

How to watch Norwich vs Crystal Palace: live stream Premier League in the UK

Norwich vs Crystal Palace is being shown exclusively on BT Sport in the UK. Coverage starts on BT Sport ESPN at 7.15pm GMT, ahead of a 7.45pm GMT kick-off. Don't forget that you don't have to be a BT customer to watch. The provider now has a £25 BT Sport Monthly Pass, so you can get all that BT Sport goodness without a long-term commitment. If you're a BT Sport customer and looking to stream today's match, the BT Sport app or BTSport.com is where you need to go, with the service having dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you're outside the UK and want to watch the Premier League like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

Norwich vs Crystal Palace live stream: how to watch Premier League online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League matches the 2021/22 season in Canada and is showing every single match, including Norwich vs Crystal Palace, which kicks off at 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT. To sign up to the service, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for all the games, plus you get Champions League and Europa League action, Premier League Darts, the Super Bowl, and much more. It's a slick service, and there's a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Norwich vs Crystal Palace: live stream Premier League game in Australia

Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture this season live in Australia, which makes it the place to watch Norwich vs Crystal Palace too. Brace yourself for an early start though, with kick-off set for 6.45am AEDT on Thursday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport and watch all the games live. The service is available for AUS$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs and watch the coverage from another nation.

How to watch Norwich vs Crystal Palace: live stream in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2021/22 season. It also offers a 7-day free trial so you can watch Norwich vs Crystal Palace at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 8.45am NZDT on Thursday morning. Once that free trial's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. As well as the EPL action, you also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches, NBA basketball from the US, and F1 racing. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. It's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

Norwich vs Crystal Palace: live stream Premier League action online in India