The new Asus RTX 3080 Noctua Edition might the quietest high-end card yet

Noctua, known for its hyper-quiet GPU and CPU cooling fans, will be adding them to the new Asus GeForce RTX 3080 Noctua Edition, which promises to be “the quietest card” in its class.

The 92mm fans normally found on the standard RTX 3080 have been switched out for two NF-A12x25 120mm fan units. This newer model came about after the success of last year’s model, the Asus GeForce RTX 3070 Noctua Edition.

Noctua worked with Asus to create the new RTX 3080 Noctua Edition by increasing the size of the graphic card’s heatsink. The company also included benchmarks to show how the RTX 3080 outperforms the Asus TUF model in both thermal and noise levels.

Though the Asus GeForce RTX 3080 Noctua edition is set to release next month, no pricing information has been released yet.

Analysis: Drawbacks to the quiet fan unit

While these fans are quite effective at their job, it requires a bit of setup to maximize its potential. For instance, a nice roomy PC case with a solid airflow is necessary, as well as other complementary components that balance out the cooler.

Also GPUs and CPUs outfitted with silent coolers can’t be overclocked, or else there’s a strong chance of thermal throttling. You can add another large 120mm fan to prevent this, but depending on the PC setup this could cancel out the quiet feature of the silent GPU/CPU.