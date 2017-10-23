New Telstra TV combines streaming, catch-up, free-to-air and Pay TV

Perhaps sensing that the average household has more television-connected devices than available HDMI ports these days, Telstra has announced a successor to the original Telstra TV that will handle all of your streaming and catch-up services, while also letting you watch live free-to-air and Pay TV.

Once again powered by Roku, the new Telstra TV will provide access to every free-to-air live channel, along with ABC iView, SBS On Demand, PLUS7, 9Now and Tenplay. As for subscription services, the box will be able to stream Foxtel Now, BigPond Movies, Hayu, Stan and Netflix (no word on whether Amazon Prime Video will be available).

Thanks to its new-and-improved integrated search functionality, the new Telstra TV will be the first device in Australia to let you simultaneously search for specific titles across live television, Foxtel, catch-up and streaming services. Users will also be able to search and watch content through the Telstra TV app, which also acts as a second remote for the main unit.

On top of all this, the new Telstra TV is 4K HDR capable, meaning you'll be able to stream Netflix and Stan at a resolution that's four times higher than the previous Telstra box.

Packing a Quad Core MStar processor with 2GB of DRAM and 512MB of storage (expandable via microSD), the new Telstra TV is exclusive to Telstra broadband customers as part of its $99 bundle (standalone price: $192 RRP) and will be available from October 31, 2017.